Check Out the Highest-Rated Telugu Films of 2023 on IMDb



In this post, we'll delve into the highest-rated Telugu films of 2023 on IMDb and celebrate the outstanding storytelling and cinematic creativity that have endeared these films to moviegoers. These movies provide a glimpse into the diverse stories and unmatched talent that continue to elevate Telugu cinema to new heights, showcasing the industry's creative prowess. This list demonstrates the diversity and beauty of Telugu cinema, ranging from grand dramas to heartwarming family stories.

Also Read: Nine New Web Series You Can Stream on OTT Platforms This Weekend









Here are the top-rated Telugu films on IMDb in 2023:

Rangamarthanda

Rangamarthanda, directed by Krishna Vamsi, is a compelling drama starring Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Brahmanandam, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Rahul Sipligunj, Ali Reza, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. The plot revolves around 'Rangamarthanda,' a retired stage great who divides his wealth among his two children. Tragically, they begin mistreating him and his marriage, revealing a heartbreaking family story of betrayal and ingratitude.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Balagam

Balagam, set in a Telangana village, explores the consequences of a family patriarch's unexpected death. The crux of the story is how the main character intends to get married to pay off his family's debt. Priyadarshi, Kavya Kalyanram, Roopa Lakshmi, Muralidhar Goud, and other notable actors appear in the film directed by Venu Yeldandi.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Writer Padmabhushan

This endearing film is about a struggling author from Vijayawada. To succeed, he must navigate his family, a potential love interest, and many other individuals in his life. That's the essence of the film. Directed by Shanmukha Prashanth and written by Padmabhushan, it stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Tina Shilparaj, and Suhas.

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

OTT platform: Zee5

Also Read: Discover the Top 5 Indian Web Series According to IMDB for 2022

Virupaksha

In the lead roles of the action thriller Virupaksha, directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, are Sai Dharam Teja and Samyukta Menon. The story is set in an enigmatic village and revolves around a series of tragic incidents that leave the locals puzzled and bewildered. The main focus of the plot is how the protagonist unravels the causes of these disasters. Supporting roles are played by Brahmaji, Ajay, Rajiv Kanakala, Sunil, and others.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

OTT platform: Netflix

Mem Famous

The story of Mem Famous, a Chai Bisket Films production, centers on a group of unemployed individuals aspiring for fame. The star cast includes Saarya Laxman, Mani Aegurla, Kiran Macha, Muralidhar Goud, and Sumanth Prabhas.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ugram

The script for Ugram was written by Toom Venkat and Abburi Ravi, directed by Vijay Kanakamedala. The movie portrays Deepak (Allari Naresh), a decent and honest man struggling to make ends meet while managing a family-owned theatre. Alongside Allari Naresh in the lead role, Mirna Menon plays the female lead. A series of mysterious killings at the theatre abruptly disrupt Deepak's life.

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: 6 Top-Rated Korean Films on IMDb That You Must See on OTT

With these films making waves on popular streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Zee5, it's clear that Telugu cinema continues to captivate audiences both within India and beyond.