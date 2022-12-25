Discover the Top 5 Indian Web Series According to IMDB for 2022

The list of the top Indian web series of 2022 was published by IMDb. At the top of the list was Panchayat Season 2 with Neena Gupta, followed by Delhi Crime Season 2 with Shefali Shah. Indian web series has provided a diversity of content due to the widespread consumption of OTT, and the year 2022 saw the release of numerous excellent web series. Here is a list of the top five.

Why is this story important?

Regarding movies and television shows, IMDb is one of the most popular database systems. It has everything, from crucial information to trivia.

This ranking is determined by the number of visitors and the IMDb rating. The Viral Fever (TVF) began producing web series when the idea was still quite new in our country, and it is currently seeing success.

1. Panchayat

The plot of Panchayat Season 2 continues where Season 1 left off. After a failed attempt, Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) reapplied for the CAT while continuing to serve as the Panchayat secretary in the village of Phulera.

Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta are a few of the actors in the cast. Chandan Kumar wrote the script for this comedy-drama, which Deepak Kumar Mishra directed. It has a complex societal message.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. Delhi Crime

One of the most anticipated shows was Delhi Crime Season 2. Like the first season, "Madam Sir" by Shefali Shah is based on actual events and has returned to solve the Chaddi Baniyan gang case.

The spectators were drawn in by the ominous images, conundrum, and lack of hero worship of the cops (which is mostly the norm in Indian movies). DCP Chaturvedi, as played by Shah, was perfect.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Rocket Boys

The famed Indian physicists Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai serve as the inspiration for the Abhay Pannu-directed film. The first three decades of independent India - the 1940s through the 1960s - are the focus of this biographical television series. Due to the popularity of Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh's portrayal of the team, a second season has been ordered. Nikhil Advani is the creator of the show.

Where to watch: SonyLiv

4. Human

The plot of the medical thriller directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh centres on medical frauds carried out by pharmaceutical firms, for-profit hospitals, and government agents under the guise of drug testing on humans. With complete conviction, Shah portrays Dr Gauri Nath in the film, which also stars Kirti Kulhari, Mohan Agashe, Ram Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

5. Apharan

People adore Apharan Season 2's dialogue and superb storyline. After the show's first season in 2018, viewers clamoured for more. Arunoday Singh, Mahie Gill, and Nidhi Singh are a few actors in the cast. Sidharth Sengupta is the creator and director of the show. Singh makes a double appearance in Season 2. Suspense, mystery, and kidnapping are the main themes of the narrative.

Where to watch: AltBalaji