DoT Extends M2M and WPAN/WLAN Registration to All Entities



The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), under the Ministry of Communications (MoC), has extended Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Wireless Personal Area Network/Wireless Local Area Network (WPAN/WLAN) registration to all entities involved in these businesses. All entities, including companies, government departments, organisations, partnerships, and more, engaged in M2M service provisioning and WPAN/WLAN Connectivity Provisioning, are advised to complete the registration process through the SaralSanchar portal (saralsanchar.gov.in) by March 31, 2024.

According to the official release, Non-compliance with the registration requirement may result in the withdrawal or disconnection of telecom resources obtained from the Authorised Telecom Licensees.

DoT says this decision aims to broaden the scope of registration to foster a standard-based and secure M2M/IoT ecosystem. It addresses the concerns of M2M Service Providers and WPAN/WLAN Connectivity Providers related to interface with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), KYC, Security, Encryption, and more.

DoT is committed to ensuring the development of a secure and innovative M2M/IoT (Internet of Things) landscape, aligning with the National Digital Communication Policy's goal of creating a robust digital communication infrastructure and enabling next-generation technologies, said the official release.

The government's decision to issue guidelines for the registration process stems from considerations of TRAI's recommendations on "Spectrum, Roaming, and Quality of service (QoS) related requirements in M2M Communications," as well as input from M2M industry stakeholders.