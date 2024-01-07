DoT Extends M2M and WPAN/WLAN Registration to All Entities

Reported by Yashika Goel

Compliance Deadline March 31, 2024; Non-compliance risks withdrawal or disconnection of telecom resources from authorised telecom licensees.

Highlights

  • Mandatory registration for M2M and WPAN, WLAN entities.
  • Risk of telecom resource disconnection for non-compliance.
  • Secure and innovative M2M, IoT landscape prioritised by DoT.

DoT Extends M2M and WPAN/WLAN Registration to All Entities
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), under the Ministry of Communications (MoC), has extended Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Wireless Personal Area Network/Wireless Local Area Network (WPAN/WLAN) registration to all entities involved in these businesses. All entities, including companies, government departments, organisations, partnerships, and more, engaged in M2M service provisioning and WPAN/WLAN Connectivity Provisioning, are advised to complete the registration process through the SaralSanchar portal (saralsanchar.gov.in) by March 31, 2024.

Also Read: Government Eases Telecom Equipment Shifting for Telecom Service Providers




According to the official release, Non-compliance with the registration requirement may result in the withdrawal or disconnection of telecom resources obtained from the Authorised Telecom Licensees.

DoT says this decision aims to broaden the scope of registration to foster a standard-based and secure M2M/IoT ecosystem. It addresses the concerns of M2M Service Providers and WPAN/WLAN Connectivity Providers related to interface with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), KYC, Security, Encryption, and more.

DoT is committed to ensuring the development of a secure and innovative M2M/IoT (Internet of Things) landscape, aligning with the National Digital Communication Policy's goal of creating a robust digital communication infrastructure and enabling next-generation technologies, said the official release.

Also Read: Sanchar Saathi Portal Launched by Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw

The government's decision to issue guidelines for the registration process stems from considerations of TRAI's recommendations on "Spectrum, Roaming, and Quality of service (QoS) related requirements in M2M Communications," as well as input from M2M industry stakeholders.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Expert Opinion

