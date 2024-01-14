iPhone 15 Deal You Just Can’t Miss

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

iPhone 15 is available for a price of Rs 66,999 only during the Flipkart sale right now. A day before, the price was Rs 65,999. So the price is changing every other day. It is worth noting that this is the price for the 128GB variant. Even the other variants have been discounted.

Highlights

  Apple launched the iPhone 15 series in September 2023.
  The smartphone is now available at the lowest price during the Flipkart sale.
  It is a great phone for anyone who wants to enter the Apple ecosystem with the latest iPhone series.

Apple launched the iPhone 15 series in September 2023. The smartphone is now available at the lowest price during the Flipkart sale. It is a great phone for anyone who wants to enter the Apple ecosystem with the latest iPhone series. While it doesn't have the best features of an iPhone, it is a futuristic phone with great value for customers. The Flipkart sale won't last forever and the prices will likely go back up again. If you were considering getting the iPhone 15, now would be a great time to do that. Let's check its price.




iPhone 15 Price During Flipkart Sale

iPhone 15 is available for a price of Rs 66,999 only during the Flipkart sale right now. A day before, the price was Rs 65,999. So the price is changing every other day. It is worth noting that this is the price for the 128GB variant. Even the other variants have been discounted. The 256GB storage variant is selling for Rs 76,999 and the 512GB variant is selling for Rs 96,999. You also have the option to exchange your old device for further discounts and get a Rs 750 discount on ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda credit cards as well as UPI transactions.

iPhone 15 Specifications

The iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It features a dual camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor. For selfies, there's a 12MP front camera. The device is powered by the A16 Bionic chip that was featured on the iPhone 14 Pro models. The iPhone 15 is the first non-Pro iPhone to get the Dynamic Island, which adds a lot of utility for the users. A highlight of the smartphone is that it features a Type-C port, which makes it convenient for the users to charge with any charger.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

