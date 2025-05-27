Vivo T4 Ultra to Launch Soon in India

Vivo, one of the largest smartphone players in the Indian market, is soon going to launch a new smartphone for India. It is none other than the Vivo T4 Ultra. The T4 series has already made its mark in India with devices such as Vivo T4 and Vivo T4x. Now, there are actually two more phones that could be unveiled soon in the same series, namely Vivo T4 Ultra and Vivo T4 Lite. There are rumours online that the Vivo T4 Ultra could come as soon as June in India. This will intensify the competition in the market for devices geared for performance.









Read More - Alcatel V3 Series Launched in India: Price and Specs

Vivo T4 Ultra: What we can Expect?

Vivo T4 Ultra is expected to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus SoC. The chipset is quite powerful, with an AnTuTu score of 2+ million points. It will definitely run on Android 15 with FunTouch OS 15 on top out of the box. The AI (artificial intelligence) features are definitely going to be a part of the device because of the operating system we are talking about.

The Vivo T3 Ultra, which launched in India last year was a rebranded Vivo S19 Pro which launched in China. The T3 Ultra, however, came with a downgraded camera system in India. It missed out on the telephoto camera which the S19 Pro featured in China. So it will be interesting to see if this year's T4 Ultra will also be a rebadged Vivo S20 Pro which launched in china in December 2024.

Read More - OnePlus Buds 4 Launched, Here’s What to Know

If true, we can expect the phone to come with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support. There's likely going to be a 5500mAh battery with 90W fast-charging.