Neterra Opens New Point of Presence in Varna, Bulgaria

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Carrier-neutral AC DC data center hosts Neterra’s new PoP, delivering services in Bulgaria's coastal region.

Highlights

  • Neterra opens a new PoP in Varna, Bulgaria, at the Tier 3 AC DC data center.
  • The expansion meets rising demand for secure and high-speed connectivity on the Black Sea coast.
  • The PoP enables direct access to Neterra’s global network and the NetIX Internet Exchange.

Follow Us

Neterra Opens New Point of Presence in Varna, Bulgaria
Connectivity provider Neterra has opened a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Varna, Bulgaria. The PoP is located in the AC DC data center—a carrier-neutral Tier 3 facility operated by local tech company AbilixSoft. By installing its equipment at the facility, Neterra says it can now deliver its full range of services directly from Varna and ensure connectivity through two independent routes.

Also Read: Neterra Enhances Customer Service Monitoring System With New Monitoring Points




Expansion to Meet Regional Demand

This move responds to growing demand and multiple client requests for high-speed, secure, and redundant connectivity along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast. In a statement on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, Neterra said the new PoP provides businesses and service providers in the region with direct access to Neterra's global network and a wide range of telecom solutions. It also serves as an important hub for Internet traffic exchange via NetIX - Neterra's global Internet Exchange platform that connects content providers, ISPs, and organisations worldwide.

Enhanced Services and Global Reach

"Expanding our network in Varna is a key step toward being closer to our clients and meeting their needs for quality connectivity in this fast-developing region," said Dean Belev, Senior Product Manager, Connectivity and NetIX at Neterra. "Our partnership with AbilixSoft and the use of their reliable AC DC data center allow us to ensure the high quality and security of our services."

"The presence of a global provider and IX like Neterra is an excellent opportunity for AC DC's clients to receive high-quality Bulgarian and international connectivity," commented Alexander Minchev, CEO of AbilixSoft. "Independent international routes are also important for AC DC's clients, allowing Neterra's and NetIX's services to function independently of Sofia."

Also Read: Neterra Expands into Asia Pacific, Establishes Presence in Singapore

Disaster Recovery for Business Continuity

According to the official release, clients of both companies will be able to benefit from each other's data center infrastructure as a secondary point of presence - for example, for geographic redundancy and business continuity (disaster recovery).

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Sujata :

Reminding me of airtel 3g back in 2016. 3g was faster than this though, 8-10 Mbps easy

BSNL's 4G Will Turn the Fortunes or Not

Sujata :

bruh, it's literally 75,00 per year. damn. We get a decent wifi in 5-6k yearly. Don't you think this companies…

Airtel Launches New OTT Entertainment Plans for Prepaid Users

S Gopal :

BSNL and MTNL ranked high, if not the highest, in terms of trust especially amongst their postpaid users in the…

BSNL's 4G Will Turn the Fortunes or Not

Riju vv :

Marketing is essential — without it, people won’t be informed about the available coverage and plans. The core from CDOT…

BSNL's 4G Will Turn the Fortunes or Not

Shivraj Roy :

1 kidney for 5G data

Airtel Launches New OTT Entertainment Plans for Prepaid Users

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments