Neterra Opens New Point of Presence in Varna, Bulgaria



Connectivity provider Neterra has opened a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Varna, Bulgaria. The PoP is located in the AC DC data center—a carrier-neutral Tier 3 facility operated by local tech company AbilixSoft. By installing its equipment at the facility, Neterra says it can now deliver its full range of services directly from Varna and ensure connectivity through two independent routes.

Expansion to Meet Regional Demand

This move responds to growing demand and multiple client requests for high-speed, secure, and redundant connectivity along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast. In a statement on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, Neterra said the new PoP provides businesses and service providers in the region with direct access to Neterra's global network and a wide range of telecom solutions. It also serves as an important hub for Internet traffic exchange via NetIX - Neterra's global Internet Exchange platform that connects content providers, ISPs, and organisations worldwide.

Enhanced Services and Global Reach

"Expanding our network in Varna is a key step toward being closer to our clients and meeting their needs for quality connectivity in this fast-developing region," said Dean Belev, Senior Product Manager, Connectivity and NetIX at Neterra. "Our partnership with AbilixSoft and the use of their reliable AC DC data center allow us to ensure the high quality and security of our services."

"The presence of a global provider and IX like Neterra is an excellent opportunity for AC DC's clients to receive high-quality Bulgarian and international connectivity," commented Alexander Minchev, CEO of AbilixSoft. "Independent international routes are also important for AC DC's clients, allowing Neterra's and NetIX's services to function independently of Sofia."

Disaster Recovery for Business Continuity

According to the official release, clients of both companies will be able to benefit from each other's data center infrastructure as a secondary point of presence - for example, for geographic redundancy and business continuity (disaster recovery).

