Airtel Doubles High-Speed Data in 10-Day International Roaming Pack for Postpaid Users



Bharti Airtel has made a major revision to its 10-day (short duration) validity International Roaming (IR) pack for postpaid users. The company has revised its existing Rs 2,999 pack by enhancing the data benefits, which can be used globally. The enhanced Airtel postpaid IR pack now includes 2x more high-speed data, along with unlimited data subject to a Fair Usage Policy (FUP), ensuring seamless connectivity across 189 countries. Check out the plan details and benefits below.

Airtel Rs 2,999 Postpaid IR Pack

Airtel's Rs 2,999 postpaid international roaming pack includes unlimited data—10GB of high-speed data, after which the speed is throttled to 80 Kbps. It also offers 100 minutes per day of outgoing and incoming calls (both local and to India), free incoming SMS, 20 outgoing SMS, and a validity of 10 days. International calls made while roaming are charged at Rs 45 per minute.

Previously, this pack offered 5GB of high-speed data. With this revision, Airtel has increased the high-speed data allowance to 10GB, while the unlimited usage beyond FUP remains available.

Roam Globally Without Manual Network Selection

The international roaming pack benefits are activated automatically upon arrival in the roaming destination. With one plan covering travel to 189 countries, customers no longer need to worry about choosing a specific pack for each country or region. There's also no need for separate packs for transit airports.

Another advantage of Airtel's IR offering is that customers do not need to manually select a network when landing abroad. The roaming pack is applicable across all operators in the supported countries. However, it should be noted that the pack benefits do not apply on maritime, ship, or satellite connections.

