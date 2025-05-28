Bharti Airtel has several prepaid plans under its portfolio that offer 5G to consumers. Today, we will look at the cheapset 5G plan from Airtel. The telco has spread its 5G network in many parts of the country. People who recharge with the 2GB daily data plans of Airtel get 5G for free. Airtel's cheapest 5G plan comes for Rs 379. This is more expensive than what you would get with the competitors. Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers its 5G with plans starting from Rs 299. Reliance Jio offers its 5G benefit with the Rs 198 plan. So clearly, Airtel's plan is more expensive. But at the same time, with Airtel's plan, users get pretty decent benefits. Let's take a look at what those benefits are.









Bharti Airtel Cheapest 5G Plan in India - Rs 379 Plan

Airtel's Rs 379 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. This is the base 2GB daily data plan from the telco. The company offers this plan with the added benefit of 5G. The 5G data bundled with the plan is 300GB for a month. Along with that, users will get a free access of Airtel Xstream Play. The service validity of this plan is 28 days.

Airtel's Rs 379 plan is one of the best 5G plans users can go for. This is because this plan comes with enough service validity and at a cost wherein customers can subscribe to it and experiment with it. Airtel users can try out this plan to understand whether they should invest their money in going for a longer-term 5G plan. There are more plans offered by Airtel that come with 5G. There are even plans you with yearly validity. You can check them out at the website of Airtel - https://airtel.in/ or through the company's mobile app - Airtel Thanks.