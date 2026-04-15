Vodafone Idea Rs 751 Family Plan Benefits Explained

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, has an entry-level postpaid plan priced at Rs 751. This is under the Vi Max Family category of plans. There are two connections offered to the users with this plan. There’s a primary connection along with a secondary connection. The primary connection gets more benefits of course. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits of this plan.









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Vodafone Idea Rs 751 Family Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 751 family postpaid plan has two connections. The primary connection gets 70GB of data + unlimited night data between 12 AM to 6 AM. There’s also up to 200GB of rollover data limit with the plan. The plan also offers 3000 SMS per month to the primary user. There’s also the bundling of Vi Games with the plan.

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The additional family member or connection gets unlimited voice calling and 40GB of data. Note that the 3000 SMS/month is for all family members. Further, users can pay Rs 299 per month and add more connections (up to 7 more). Here, each of the additional connections would cost Rs 299 per month.

There’s also 10GB of extra bonus data to share within the family or with the additional connection. On top of all this, there are two more complimentary benefits that users can choose from the following platforms or benefits: Vi Movies & TV for three months which will bundle many OTT platforms such as ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar and more.

In addition, users can choose from these platforms as well - Amazon Prime for six months, JioHotstar Mobile for one year, SonyLIV Mobile subscription for 360 days, and Norton Mobile Security for one year.

All of these benefits are not charged additionally. These are complimentary or free benefits offered to Vodafone Idea customers purchasing the Rs 751 mobile postpaid plan.