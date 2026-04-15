Vodafone Idea Rs 751 Family Plan Benefits Explained

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea Rs 751 family postpaid plan has two connections. The primary connection gets 70GB of data + unlimited night data between 12 AM to 6 AM. There’s also up to 200GB of rollover data limit with the plan.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, has an entry-level postpaid plan priced at Rs 751.
  • This is under the Vi Max Family category of plans.
  • There are two connections offered to the users with this plan.

Follow Us

vodafone idea rs 751 family plan benefits

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, has an entry-level postpaid plan priced at Rs 751. This is under the Vi Max Family category of plans. There are two connections offered to the users with this plan. There’s a primary connection along with a secondary connection. The primary connection gets more benefits of course. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits of this plan.




Read More - Vodafone Idea 5G Plan Which Offers 1GB Daily Data

Vodafone Idea Rs 751 Family Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 751 family postpaid plan has two connections. The primary connection gets 70GB of data + unlimited night data between 12 AM to 6 AM. There’s also up to 200GB of rollover data limit with the plan. The plan also offers 3000 SMS per month to the primary user. There’s also the bundling of Vi Games with the plan.

Read More - Vodafone Idea CEO Said Company is Moving in Positive Direction

The additional family member or connection gets unlimited voice calling and 40GB of data. Note that the 3000 SMS/month is for all family members. Further, users can pay Rs 299 per month and add more connections (up to 7 more). Here, each of the additional connections would cost Rs 299 per month.

There’s also 10GB of extra bonus data to share within the family or with the additional connection. On top of all this, there are two more complimentary benefits that users can choose from the following platforms or benefits: Vi Movies & TV for three months which will bundle many OTT platforms such as ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar and more.

In addition, users can choose from these platforms as well - Amazon Prime for six months, JioHotstar Mobile for one year, SonyLIV Mobile subscription for 360 days, and Norton Mobile Security for one year.

All of these benefits are not charged additionally. These are complimentary or free benefits offered to Vodafone Idea customers purchasing the Rs 751 mobile postpaid plan.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Where is goddamn price?

OPPO F33 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Sujata :

We haven't forgot what happened last time. TRAI, please let us spare. Jisko bhi aap haath lagate ho, usko barbad…

TRAI May Bring Back Voice Only Plans What This Means…

Faraz :

How do you get 15% discount on bill payment. None of my cards give even 1%, there's just no reward…

Connect Broadband 60 Mbps Plan that Bundles OTT Benefits Under…

JioLover :

I used connect services when we reside in Punjab for few years and it was even bad than BSNL fiber.…

Connect Broadband 60 Mbps Plan that Bundles OTT Benefits Under…

Faraz :

Why do they want to take away even our SMS privilege now from calling plan ?

TRAI May Bring Back Voice Only Plans What This Means…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments