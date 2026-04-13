Reel Se Real Star: Vodafone Idea, Birla Studios Announce Mobile-First Acting Talent Hunt in India



Birla Studios, in partnership with telecom company Vodafone Idea (Vi), has announced the launch of “Reel Se Real Star,” a mobile-first acting talent hunt aimed at discovering fresh talent across India. The initiative is set to go live in June, with registrations for interested participants currently open.

Launch of Birla Studios

This follows Ananya Birla’s announcement earlier this year of the launch of Birla Studios, a new film banner focused on developing high-concept, prestige-driven commercial cinema. The studio aims to create culturally resonant stories that combine artistic distinction with broad audience appeal across Indian and international markets.









A Mobile-First Platform for Aspiring Actors

The programme seeks to democratise access to the film industry by eliminating traditional barriers such as industry connections and formal training. Participants will be able to showcase their acting skills using only their smartphones, making the platform accessible to a wide and diverse audience, including aspirants from smaller towns and remote regions.

Announcing the initiative, entrepreneur and artist Ananya Birla said the project has been designed to provide a genuine opportunity for individuals who have long aspired to enter the world of cinema but lacked the means or access. She emphasised that the platform focuses solely on talent, offering participants a chance to be considered for roles in films based on their performances.

Backed by Vi’s extensive network reach, the talent hunt aims to penetrate deep into the country, encouraging widespread participation. The organisers position the initiative as India’s first large-scale mobile-driven acting discovery platform.

“India’s first mobile-first acting talent hunt. Launching soon!” reads the bio of the Reel Se Real Star Instagram account.

Sharing the announcement video, Ananya Birla (@viofficialfanworld on Instagram/Social Media) said on Monday, April 13, 2026:

"Not everyone gets a chance.

We’re here to change that.

Launching this June.

Reel Se Real Star — with Birla Studios partnering with Vodafone Idea — where anyone with a phone gets a chance to showcase their talent and get a real shot at being in a film. Register your interest now."

Transcript of the Announcement Video

Ananya Birla: "Hi, I'm Ananya Birla. I've been working on something that I'm very dil se excited about, and I wanted to share it with you. Birla Studios is launching an acting talent hunt. It's called "Reel Se Real Star," and the idea is exactly what the name says. You, on your phone, getting a real shot at a film.

We're doing this in partnership with Vi, because Vi India har ghar tak pahunchta hai—and this hunt too.

Toh ab, when it comes to Reel Se Real Star, no industry connections ki zaroorat, no special access, just you, your pure talent, and aapka phone.

Toh agar aapne kabhi yeh socha hai that, you know, I have something to show the world, or you’ve been struggling for a while to figure out how to go about doing this... be ready. Aapka time aane wala hai.

Reel Se Real Star. Coming Soon. Till then, you can register your interest. From Birla Studios and Vi,” Ananya Birla concluded in the video.