Equinix Completes Second Phase of KL1 Data Center Expansion in Malaysia



Digital infrastructure company Equinix has announced the completion of the second phase of its KL1 International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in Kuala Lumpur. This expansion, which adds 450 cabinets to the facility, responds to the growing demand for digital infrastructure across Malaysia.

Client Growth Since 2024 Launch

Since launching operations in Malaysia in 2024, Equinix says it has attracted both global and local clients from diverse sectors, including cloud services, IT, digital media, and network providers.

"This expansion, combined with Equinix's strong presence in Singapore and Johor as well as forthcoming entry into Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, will allow businesses to interconnect and exchange data across the ASEAN region," Equinix said on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Cheam Tat Inn, Managing Director of Malaysia for Equinix, highlighted the momentum seen in both Kuala Lumpur and Johor, saying, "Completing KL1's second phase within first year of our operation in Malaysia signals our deep commitment to helping the nation become a strategic location in the region’s digital economy."

"Equinix's expansion in Malaysia represents a long-term investment in the nation’s digital growth. With growing interest across both Kuala Lumpur and Johor, the company remains focused on empowering businesses with high-performance, scalable, and sustainable infrastructure that is globally connected and cloud-enabled," the company said.

ASEAN-Wide Interconnectivity

Equinix's expansion is part of a broader strategy to enhance connectivity across the ASEAN region. The company has already interconnected its Malaysia data centers (KL1 and JH1) with its existing data center campus in Singapore via Equinix Fabric, creating a cross-border digital ecosystem. According to the company, this ecosystem includes over 1,000 companies across cloud, network, IT, financial services, and enterprise sectors.

With plans to enter Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand, Equinix aims to enable customers to deploy latency-sensitive workloads and expand their operations across multiple ASEAN markets.