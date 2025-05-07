Moto Edge 60 Pro Goes on Sale Today in India: Check Price and Offers

Motorola recently launched the Moto Edge 60 Pro in India. The price and specifications of the device were already announced during the time of launch. The device is going on sale today in India, i.e., on May 7, 2025. There are plenty of interesting things about the Moto Edge 60 Pro which makes it stand apart from the competition. Let's see what's great about the specifications and what are the offers users will get on getting this device right now.









Moto Edge 60 Pro India Price and Offers

Moto Edge 60 Pro is available in two memory configurations -

8GB+256GB for Rs 29,999

12GB + 256GB for Rs 33,999

The device is now available to purchase from Flipkart and Motorola, across leading retail stores in India. The device is available in three colours - Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Shadow and Pantone Sparkling Grape. There may be some card offers if you are purchasing from platforms like Flipkart. For example, if you have the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you will get cashbacks too.

Moto Edge 60 Pro Specifications in India

Motorola Edge 60 Pro has the segment's only 50MP+50MP+50x advanced AI camera. It has motoAI integrated and a large curved display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The device comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There's a 6000mAh battery inside with support for 90W fast-charging. It runs on Android 15 out of the box and is slated to receive 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

The Moto Edge 60 Pro is now available in India. While the specifications of the device look good, some reviews out online also suggest that it has a brilliant camera system for the price segment.