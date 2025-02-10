Equinix Opens Data Center in France with EUR 350 Million Investment



Digital infrastructure company Equinix has launched a new data center, PA13x, in Meudon, Ile-de-France. With a EUR 350 million investment, the facility is part of Equinix's xScale portfolio, targeting hyperscale customers. Unveiled alongside the Global Summit for AI Action, PA13x is designed to support high-performance computing, including AI-driven workloads, while minimizing environmental impact, according to Equinix.

Also Read: Mistral AI to Build First Data Centre in France: Report









Equinix Expands with PA13x in Meudon

The facility totals 78,910 square feet (7,330 square meters) of colocation space across 12 data halls. The 20,745 sqm (223,297 sq ft) building offers a total of 28.8MW of IT capacity. The site also integrates a heat recovery system in partnership with Engie Solutions, repurposing excess heat for Meudon's local heating network.

PA13x will be equipped with photovoltaic panels, covering approximately 350 sqm. Additionally, a sound-dampening roof and acoustic isolation walls help reduce noise.

"The continued digitalisation of our industries and the rise of artificial intelligence require infrastructure that is not only more powerful but also more responsible," said Regis Castagne, Managing Director of Equinix France. "Our investments in Meudon once again illustrate our commitment to supporting the growth of a more sustainable French digital economy. This inauguration comes as the Summit for AI Action begins, where the question of digital infrastructure necessary for AI development will be central. We are convinced that we can combine innovation and sustainable development and are happy to count on partners such as Engie Solutions and the city of Meudon to pursue our commitments to businesses' digital and energy transition."

PA13x data center

According to Equinix, the PA13x data center in Meudon is part of Equinix's geographic expansion strategy, aiming to strengthen its presence in Southern Paris. Engie Solutions and Equinix teams have already collaborated on the Saint-Denis site, and this new partnership takes that collaboration a step further.

Across Paris, Equinix operates ten data centers—three xScale and seven International Business Exchange (IBX) facilities—totalling approximately 665,000 square feet (over 61,000 square meters) of floor space.

Also Read: Equinix to Acquire BT’s Datacentre Business in Ireland for EUR 59 Million

"This first data center enhances the region's attractiveness in terms of innovation and high technology, while contributing to its digital sovereignty," said Denis Larghero, Mayor of Meudon and vice-chairman of the Hauts-de-Seine Department. "It is fully integrated into Meudon-la-Forêt thanks to a project to recover excess heat, adding a new source of renewable energy, after geothermal energy, to the energy community."