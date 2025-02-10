Redmi A5 Launch Soon in India

Xiaomi is soon going to launch a new affordable smartphone in India dubbed as Redmi A5. This phone will not be a 5G offering unlike the Redmi A4 5G. The Redmi A5 is going to be a 4G phone and its launch is going to take place soon in the country. Redmi A5 has received BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification. Along with that, POCO C71, the rebranded version of Redmi A5, has also received the BIS certifcation. Alongside the BIS ceritification, Redmi A5 has also received FCC and EEC certifications, suggesting the device will also make its debut in the global markets, said a Gizmochina report.









Read More - OPPO Find N5 Launch Date Confirmed, Details Here

Redmi A4 5G comes with a 6.88-inch LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor and packs a 50MP sensor at the rear and a 5MP sensor at the front. In the battery department, there's a 5160mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging. For additional security, Xiaomi also integrated a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the device. Redmi A4 5G ran on Android 14 with HyperOS out of the box.

Read More - OPPO Find N5 to Come with IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 Rating

Based on this, we can expect that the Redmi A5 will feature slightly downgraded specifications. Since it is going to be a 4G phone, and not a 5G phone, the price of the device could also be at a lower end comparatively. The POCO C71 is also likely going to feature a similar set of specifications as the Redmi A5. The chipset of the device remains unkown at the moment. The launch timeline is also unclear, however, based on the report, it is expected to happen soon. It could come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.