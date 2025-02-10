IAFI Urges Faster Satellite Spectrum Allocation to Deploy Tranformative Technologies: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

Delays in spectrum approvals hinder digital connectivity goals, impacting the rollout of satellite broadband services in India.

Highlights

  • IAFI urges the government to accelerate satellite spectrum allocation under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.
  • Satellite communications (LEO and MEO constellations) can provide high-speed internet to remote regions.
  • India’s space economy is projected to reach USD 44 billion by 2033.

Follow Us

IAFI Urges Faster Satellite Spectrum Allocation to Deploy Tranformative Technologies: Report
The ITU-APT Foundation of India (IAFI) has urged the Central government to accelerate satellite spectrum allocation under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, to support efforts in bridging the country's digital divide. IAFI said that the rapid advancements in satellite technologies, particularly in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) constellations, have opened new avenues for delivering high-speed internet connectivity to remote and underserved regions, according to an ET report.

Also Read: 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks to Expand India’s Connectivity: Report




Satcom can Play Crucial Role

According to IAFI, high-speed internet is essential for economic growth, social inclusion, and overall development. It emphasised that satellite communications (satcom) can play a crucial role in bridging India's digital divide. The report noted that the foundation recently addressed a letter to Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on this matter.

"However, delays in spectrum approvals are hindering the deployment of these transformative technologies, impacting India’s ambitious digital connectivity goals," IAFI said, according to the report.

"We urge the Ministry of Communications to expedite the finalisation of licensing norms for satellite services and fast-track pending spectrum allocations to ensure that no citizen is left behind in India's digital future," said Bharat B Bhatia, President of IAFI, as cited in the report.

IAFI has also urged the communications ministry to prioritise establishing clear regulatory guidelines for the seamless integration of non-geostationary (NGSO) systems into India's telecom ecosystem.

India's Space Economy

Satellite broadband services in India are yet to launch, as the government has not finalised rules on pricing and spectrum allocation. This can only happen after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) issues its recommendations.

India's space sector regulator, IN-SPACe, projects that the country's space economy could reach USD 44 billion by 2033, expanding its global share from the current 2 percent to approximately 8 percent.

Also Read: Airtel Satellite Telecom Services Ready for Rollout in India: Report

Bharti Ready for Satellite Rollout

Rajan Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, recently stated that Airtel's satellite telecom services are ready for rollout in India, with the company now awaiting government approval. Bharti Enterprises has already launched 635 satellites and is providing services in other parts of the world.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Vo5G itself us not active from Jio side in many circles.

Airtel More Focused on 5G Expansion, 4G Capacity Not a…

TheAndroidFreak :

Just now. Peak time.

Airtel More Focused on 5G Expansion, 4G Capacity Not a…

TheAndroidFreak :

Let's see. Let's see whatever you said is true or not about Airtel. You cannot get Vo5G on NSA 5G.…

Airtel More Focused on 5G Expansion, 4G Capacity Not a…

TheAndroidFreak :

Noone will use 5G if it happens. 4G network will remain choked.

TRAI Releases Recommendations on Revision of National Numbering Plan

Arjun :

Agreed. Bro, how u changed battery status UI in ur samsung?

Airtel More Focused on 5G Expansion, 4G Capacity Not a…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments