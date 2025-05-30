

Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said India is poised to become the "data capital of the world" within the next five years, citing a dramatic reduction in data costs and rapid growth in digital connectivity as key enablers, according to an ETTelecom report.

Also Read: We Are Today the Cheapest Data Market in the World, Says Communications Minister









India's Cheap Data Revolution

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit 2025, Scindia reportedly highlighted that the cost of one GB of data in India has fallen by 97 percent over the past decade — from Rs 287 to just Rs 9. He noted that the current data price in India stands at approximately USD 0.11 per GB, merely 5 percent of the global average of USD 2.50, making it one of the most affordable markets worldwide.

"India, I believe in the next five years will become the data capital of the world in the time to come," Scindia said, as quoted in the report.

Also Read: Bharat Offers One of the Cheapest Mobile Data Rates Globally: DoT

Internet Penetration

Scindia said that India is now globally recognised as a digital-first economy, a shift largely led by the advancements in its telecom sector over the last decade. He cited significant growth in connectivity, with the number of mobile subscribers rising from 800 million to 1.2 billion, making India the second-largest mobile market globally. Simultaneously, internet users surged from 250 million to 974 million, while broadband subscribers grew exponentially from 66 million to nearly 940 million.

Indigenous 4G Stack

Scindia also underscored India's advancements in technological self-reliance, particularly the successful development of an indigenous 4G telecom stack. With this achievement, India joins a select group of five countries globally possessing such capabilities. The technology is currently being deployed across Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) network, with 94,000 out of a planned 100,000 towers already installed.

Also Read: India to Promote Cheap Data Rates, 5G Expansion to Attract Global Investments

According to the report, he further noted BSNL's financial turnaround, reporting a net profit for the second consecutive quarter — the first time in 18 years — marking a significant milestone for the state-owned telecom operator.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.