Reliance Jio Revises Gaming Add-On Pack Benefits by Removing 10MB Data Inclusion



Reliance Jio has revised the benefits of its recently launched Gaming Plans—comprising two main plans and three add-ons—for prepaid users. Jio has been frequently introducing, modifying, or discontinuing plans, which is somewhat surprising. We believe that the company is conducting market testing or experimenting with different offerings. However, just a week after their launch, the largest operator in terms of data usage has removed the data benefits from its Gaming Add-on packs. If you're a gaming enthusiast, check out the current benefits of the available plans as of this writing.

Jio Gaming Plans

Jio has on offer two Gaming Plans priced at Rs 495 and Rs 545, each with 28 days of validity. These come with regular benefits, along with three Gaming Add-ons that can be used with your existing prepaid plans.

Jio Gaming Add-on Pack Benefits (Before and After)

Conclusion

Since the telco is making frequent and silent changes to its plans, it's advisable to check the applicable benefits at the time of recharge to avoid confusion.

