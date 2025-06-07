Reliance Jio Plans that will Stream India vs England Series

Reliance Jio will allow its Indian customers to stream India vs England test series that starts June 20, 2025. The test series will have a total of five test matches. All the matches will be streamed on the JioHotstar platform. Reliance Jio has multiple plans with which users can directly get the JioHotstar Mobile subscription. Along with that, there's also the Jio Unlimited 2025 offer under which the company is offering free access to JioHotstar Mobile platform. Let's take a look at the details of the offer.









Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans that Come with JioHotstar Mobile

Firstly, there are three dedicated plans that come with JioHotstar Mobile subscription from Reliance Jio - Rs 949, Rs 100, and Rs 195. Out of these three, two are data vouchers that cost Rs 100 and Rs 195. The third one is the Rs 949 plan which comes with 84 days of service validity. With all of these plans users are getting JioHotstar Mobile for free across all the telecom circles in India.

Reliance Jio's Unlimited Offer 2025 also gives customers free JioHotstar Mobile access with any prepaid plan that costs Rs 299 or more. This offer was announced around the start of IPL (India Premier League) 2025. Now, this offer is still there and will continue until a date determined by Reliance Jio.

With the JioHotstar Mobile subscription, users will be able to stream India vs England test series that will start from June 20, 2025. The live coverage will start at 2:30 PM on the said day. Alternatively, users can also get the JioHotstar Super or Premium subscription directly from the company's platform. The JioHotstar app is available for both the Android and Apple ecosystem, and there's a website as well.