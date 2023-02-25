GTPL Fiber Genie+ OTT Add-Ons: Everything You Need to Know

GTPL Fiber is a high-speed internet service from GTPL Hathway Limited, one of India's leading digital cable TV and broadband service providers. GTPL is India's sixth-largest Private Wireline Broadband service provider and Number one service player in Gujarat. The brand recently changed its identity to Entertain and Connect. Aligning with the brand identity, GTPL Fiber recently launched GTPL Genie+, an OTT bundling aggregation product for GTPL Fiber customers. We recently went through all of the broadband plan offerings from GTPL Fiber, and now in this story, let's look at the GTPL Genie+ OTT Add-ons available for GTPL Fiber customers.

GTPL Genie+ OTT Add-on Packs

These days, customers look for premium content offerings to cheerfully use their high-speed broadband connections to watch the latest movies, series, shows or live TV. Hence, broadband players started bundling OTT Add-ons with high-value plans or offer them at a discounted price. GTPL Genie+ will provide access to over 15-plus leading OTT apps and also offer up to 80% savings compared to the MRP of these OTT apps. Starting from Rs 50 pack, GTPL Genie+ packs are available in four different choices for customers.

GTPL Genie+ NEO

GTPL Genie+ Neo OTT Add-on pack is available at Rs 50 per month and is bundled with 6 OTT apps, including Sony Liv, ZEE5 Premium, iTAP, OHO, MX Player Gold, and Fancode.

GTPL Genie+ ACE

GTPL Genie+ ACE OTT Add-on pack is available at Rs 68 per month. The pack comes bundled with 12 OTT apps, including Sony Liv, ZEE5 Premium, Discovery Plus, EROS Now, Epic On, Hungama Play, Gaana, Hungama Music, iTAP, OHO, MX Player Gold, and Fancode.

GTPL Genie+ Bonanza

GTPL Genie+ Bonanza OTT Add-on pack is available at Rs 99 per month bundled with 10 OTT apps, including Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, ZEE5 Premium, Discovery Plus, Lionsgate play, AltBalaji, iTap, OHO, Fancode and MX Player Gold.

GTPL Genie+ Magnum

GTPL Genie+ Magnum OTT Add-on pack is available at Rs 125 per month bundled with 16 OTT apps, including Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, ZEE5 Premium, Discovery Plus, Shemaroo, Lionsgate play, Eros Now, AltBalaji, Epic On, Hungama Play, Gaana, Hungama Music, iTAP, OHO, Fancode and MX Player Gold.

GTPL Fiber customers can opt for any of the above GTPL Genie+ OTT Add-on packs and enjoy streaming their favourite OTT content on popular OTT Streaming apps. In addition, GTPL also offers 100% guaranteed cash back on availing Genie+.