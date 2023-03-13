6 Korean Historical Drama Web Series on Netflix to Get a Glimpse of the Past

Korean historical drama web series, also known as Sageuk, are a popular genre of Korean television dramas set in historical periods. Korean Historical dramas often feature intricate storylines, vivid characters, and beautiful costumes and sets that transport viewers to a different time and place. We can learn a lot from Korean historical web series since they provide us with a glimpse into what life was like in the past in addition to entertaining us. There are many historical dramas in the Korean entertainment scene that are both entertaining and educational. Therefore, one can choose from various Korean web series on Netflix under the category of historical dramas.

If tales of kings and warriors intrigue you, check out this selection of Korean historical drama web series available on Netflix.

Alchemy of Souls

Naksu is a formidable assassin and sorceress. To avoid dying, she transfers her soul into the body of a blind lady. She then meets Jang Uk and aids him in changing his fate. This fantasy drama, which the Hong sisters wrote, has Lee Jae-wook, Go Yoon-Jung, Jung So-min, and other prominent actors in leading parts. The show consists of two seasons.

100 Days My Prince

The crown prince Lee Yool loses his memory after falling off a cliff and wanders around with a new name. Around this time, he meets Hong-shim and marries her. This romance drama, written by No Ji-seol, has Do Kyung-soo, Nam Ji-Hyun, Kim Seon-ho, and others in pivotal parts.

Under the Queen's Umbrella

Im Hwa-ryeong is a courageous queen who decides to punish her disobedient kids because they are about to be named the crown prince. This drama about a royal family is directed by Kim Hyung-Shik and has notable performances by Kim Hye-soo, Bae In-hyuk, Moon Sang-min, and others.

Mr Queen

A catastrophic situation develops when the soul of a contemporary chef becomes stuck in the body of a Joseon Dynasty queen. She is King Cheoljong's wife. This comedic drama is directed by Yoon Sung-shik and has prominent performances from Shin Hye-sun, Kim Jung-Hyun, Seol In-ah, and others.

Secret Royal Inspector & Joy

Gourmet Ra Yi-Eon is compelled to work as a covert royal investigator. He reluctantly probes corruption with Kim Joy's assistance. Kim Joy is a divorcee. This comedy-drama is directed by Kim Jung Min and has leading performances by Oh Taec-yeon, Kim Hye-yoon, Park Kang-sub, and others.

Mr Sunshine

After the Shinmiyangyo incident, Eugene Choi ends up in the United States. As he returns to Korea after a period of time, he falls in love with a young noblewoman. Lee Byung-hun, Kim Tae-ri, Kim Min-jung, and other stars star in this action drama directed by Lee Eung-bok.