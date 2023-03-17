Over 1.4 Lakh Wi-Fi Hotspots Deployed Under PM-WANI

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) proposed to expand broadband access through public Wi-Fi networks under the Prime Minister's Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) framework on December 9, 2020, which was subsequently approved by the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

PM WANI framework

The PM-WANI framework envisages the provision of Broadband through Public Wi-Fi Hotspot providers. Under this framework, Individuals in a residential area can serve as Public Data Office (PDO) and provide WI-FI service. The framework includes elements such as Public Data Office (PDO), Public Data Office Aggregator (PDOA), App Provider and Central Registry.

According to the PM-WANI framework, to facilitate ease of doing business and encourage local shops and small establishments to become Wi-Fi providers, it has been approved that the last-mile Public Wi-Fi providers require no license, no registration and will not need to pay any fees to DoT.

How to Access Broadband on PM-WANI Wi-Fi?

To access broadband through public Wi-Fi, potential users will be required to download the relevant app and complete the authentication process. Once authenticated, they can access broadband at any public Wi-Fi hotspot. When a user reaches a public Wi-Fi hotspot, the app on their mobile phone will display various available networks. They can then choose their preferred public Wi-Fi network, make a payment (either online or through a voucher), and use the network until their balance is exhausted.

Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan, in his written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, shared the details of the number of Wi-Fi hotspots deployed under the PM-WANI framework in the country. As on March 09, 2023, 1,47,764 Wi-Fi hotspots have been deployed in India. The list according to state wise is as below.

The State/UT wise number of hotspots under PM WANI framework: