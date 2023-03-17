Over 1.4 Lakh Wi-Fi Hotspots Deployed Under PM-WANI

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) proposed to expand broadband access through public Wi-Fi networks under the Prime Minister's Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) framework on December 9, 2020, which was subsequently approved by the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.
PM WANI framework
The PM-WANI framework envisages the provision of Broadband through Public Wi-Fi Hotspot providers. Under this framework, Individuals in a residential area can serve as Public Data Office (PDO) and provide WI-FI service. The framework includes elements such as Public Data Office (PDO), Public Data Office Aggregator (PDOA), App Provider and Central Registry.
According to the PM-WANI framework, to facilitate ease of doing business and encourage local shops and small establishments to become Wi-Fi providers, it has been approved that the last-mile Public Wi-Fi providers require no license, no registration and will not need to pay any fees to DoT.
How to Access Broadband on PM-WANI Wi-Fi?
To access broadband through public Wi-Fi, potential users will be required to download the relevant app and complete the authentication process. Once authenticated, they can access broadband at any public Wi-Fi hotspot. When a user reaches a public Wi-Fi hotspot, the app on their mobile phone will display various available networks. They can then choose their preferred public Wi-Fi network, make a payment (either online or through a voucher), and use the network until their balance is exhausted.
Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan, in his written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, shared the details of the number of Wi-Fi hotspots deployed under the PM-WANI framework in the country. As on March 09, 2023, 1,47,764 Wi-Fi hotspots have been deployed in India. The list according to state wise is as below.
The State/UT wise number of hotspots under PM WANI framework:
|Sl. No
|State/UT
|Total WI-FI Hotspots
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar
|246
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|6057
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|598
|4
|Assam
|856
|5
|Bihar
|3767
|6
|Chandigarh
|256
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2796
|8
|Delhi
|40521
|9
|Goa
|422
|10
|Gujarat
|4036
|11
|Himachal Pradesh
|937
|12
|Haryana
|3739
|13
|Jharkhand
|1000
|14
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1478
|15
|Karnataka
|18807
|16
|Kerala
|4899
|17
|Ladakh
|371
|18
|Lakshadweep
|1
|19
|Maharashtra
|15374
|20
|Meghalaya
|147
|21
|Manipur
|9
|22
|Madhya Pradesh
|7095
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|24
|Nagaland
|76
|25
|Odisha
|2811
|26
|Punjab
|3682
|27
|Puducherry
|89
|28
|Rajasthan
|2766
|29
|Sikkim
|13
|30
|Telangana
|4230
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|7412
|32
|Tripura
|301
|33
|Uttarakhand
|892
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|8234
|35
|West Bengal
|3845
|Total
|147764