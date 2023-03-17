Over 1.4 Lakh Wi-Fi Hotspots Deployed Under PM-WANI

Reported by Srikapardhi

The PM-WANI framework envisages the provision of Broadband through Public Wi-Fi Hotspot providers. Under this framework, Individuals in a residential area can serve as Public Data Office (PDO) and provide WI-FI service.

Highlights

  • As on March 09, 2023, 1,47,764 Wi-Fi hotspots have been deployed in India.
  • When a user reaches a public Wi-Fi hotspot, the app on their mobile phone will display various available networks.
  • To access broadband through public Wi-Fi, potential users will be required to download the relevant app and complete the authentication process.

Over 1.4 Lakh Wi-Fi Hotspots Deployed Under PM-WANI

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) proposed to expand broadband access through public Wi-Fi networks under the Prime Minister's Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) framework on December 9, 2020, which was subsequently approved by the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

PM WANI framework

The PM-WANI framework envisages the provision of Broadband through Public Wi-Fi Hotspot providers. Under this framework, Individuals in a residential area can serve as Public Data Office (PDO) and provide WI-FI service. The framework includes elements such as Public Data Office (PDO), Public Data Office Aggregator (PDOA), App Provider and Central Registry.

According to the PM-WANI framework, to facilitate ease of doing business and encourage local shops and small establishments to become Wi-Fi providers, it has been approved that the last-mile Public Wi-Fi providers require no license, no registration and will not need to pay any fees to DoT.

How to Access Broadband on PM-WANI Wi-Fi?

To access broadband through public Wi-Fi, potential users will be required to download the relevant app and complete the authentication process. Once authenticated, they can access broadband at any public Wi-Fi hotspot. When a user reaches a public Wi-Fi hotspot, the app on their mobile phone will display various available networks. They can then choose their preferred public Wi-Fi network, make a payment (either online or through a voucher), and use the network until their balance is exhausted.

Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan, in his written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, shared the details of the number of Wi-Fi hotspots deployed under the PM-WANI framework in the country. As on March 09, 2023, 1,47,764 Wi-Fi hotspots have been deployed in India. The list according to state wise is as below.

The State/UT wise number of hotspots under PM WANI framework:

Sl. No State/UT Total WI-FI Hotspots
1 Andaman & Nicobar 246
2 Andhra Pradesh 6057
3 Arunachal Pradesh 598
4 Assam 856
5 Bihar 3767
6 Chandigarh 256
7 Chhattisgarh 2796
8 Delhi 40521
9 Goa 422
10 Gujarat 4036
11 Himachal Pradesh 937
12 Haryana 3739
13 Jharkhand 1000
14 Jammu & Kashmir 1478
15 Karnataka 18807
16 Kerala 4899
17 Ladakh 371
18 Lakshadweep 1
19 Maharashtra 15374
20 Meghalaya 147
21 Manipur 9
22 Madhya Pradesh 7095
23 Mizoram 1
24 Nagaland 76
25 Odisha 2811
26 Punjab 3682
27 Puducherry 89
28 Rajasthan 2766
29 Sikkim 13
30 Telangana 4230
31 Tamil Nadu 7412
32 Tripura 301
33 Uttarakhand 892
34 Uttar Pradesh 8234
35 West Bengal 3845
Total 147764

