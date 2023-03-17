Indian Companies Intend to Hire More Women in STEM Roles: Report

Nearly 57% of women enrolled in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) courses are confident of securing a job after the course they joined to primarily acquire additional skills required by jobs today and for gaining technical knowledge. Moreover, most Indian employers (62%) surveyed intend to hire more women enrolled in STEM courses in the year 2023-2024, according to a research report by NTT DATA and NLB Services.

India contributes nearly 31.7% of the world's total STEM graduates, and around 56% of the Indian women workforce are gearing up for ambitious career opportunities. The portion of women enrolling in online STEM courses in India also rose to 32% in 2021, ranking India second in terms of the number of female online learners, according to the report.

Employers plan to launch initiatives for Women Talent

In the fiscal year 2023-24, an increase in the employment of STEM-qualified women is expected in the Retail/E-commerce, Healthcare and Pharma, and Information Technology/Information Technology Enabled Services sectors. Additionally, a significant number of employers, accounting for 58% of the total, believe that gender diversity can result in higher revenue growth and attract top talent. It is noteworthy that almost one-third of employers plan to launch initiatives aimed at luring women back into the workforce, thereby promoting gender diversity.

According to a survey conducted among women in STEM, a significant majority (66%) recognize the significance of upskilling or reskilling in the current job market. The survey also revealed that the top gender gaps faced by women in STEM are the lack of pay parity (57%), inflexible work schedules (44%), and inadequate childcare benefits (36%).

The study included a sample size of 250 employers across 12 sectors located in 15 Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities. In addition, 500 women employees from organizations of varying sizes, sectors, and cities were surveyed as part of the study.