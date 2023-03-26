MNet Fiber Fast Entry-Level Unlimited Broadband Plan Detailed

MNet Fiber Fast, an internet service provider (ISP) based in Guwahati, Assam, is one of the leading Internet service providers in the NorthEast Region of India. MNet is the biggest internet service provider in Northeast India, providing broadband services to consumers and businesses. MNet Fiber Fast has launched new Unlimited Broadband plans for customers. Let us now look at the entry-level unlimited broadband plan from MNet.

MNet Entry-Level Unlimited Broadband Plan

MNet Fiber Fast broadband offers an entry-level unlimited broadband plan of Rs 850. The Rs 850 MNet Fiber Fast plan offers Unlimited data at speeds up to 75 Mbps, and the plan comes with a validity of 30 days. MNet claims truly Unlimited Data on its broadband plans and reliability with its services.

MNet offers free installation, WiFi Router and discounts on long-term payments such as Half Yealy and Yealy payments. In addition, MNet also started offering OTT Add-ons, which include Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, ZEE5 and Voot services bundled.

M-Net Most Affordable Limited Data Broadband Plan

In Addition, M-Net Fiber Fast broadband also provides an excellent, minimal and cheapest entry-level limited data broadband plan for decent usage. M-Net Rs 350 Broadband plan offers customers 5GB of Data per Day with speeds up to 30 Mbps. This limited data plan provides customers with 5GB per 24 Hours with a validity of 30 days, taking the total data the plan provides to 150GB.

M-Net Fiber Fast broadband services are available to customers in Guwahati, Tezpur, Bongaigoan, Nagoan, Shillong and other areas.