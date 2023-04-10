WhatsApp to Introduce Very Useful Contacts Feature Soon

To enhance the user experience, WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta, frequently introduces new features. The Android version of the app is set to receive an updated UI, and now there is news of another potential change that could simplify contact management. The beta version of WhatsApp for Android reportedly includes a feature that enables users to save contacts within the app, and this feature may eventually be added to the stable build. The latest beta test allows users to save contact details directly on their device from within the app, according to a report by WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp beta tracker. When users tap on the New Contact option, a new UI similar to the one found in Google's Contacts app will appear, facilitating the process of saving new contact information.

In addition to the name and phone number, users may also have the ability to include additional details such as birthdays, email addresses, and other information, according to reports. After entering the details, users will have the option to save the contact locally on their device or on their linked Google account, as per the report. This feature could potentially eliminate the need to exit WhatsApp and navigate to the Contacts app when adding a new contact.

According to reports, WhatsApp is currently testing this feature on several beta versions of WhatsApp for Android, which include 2.23.8.2, 2.23.8.4, 2.23.8.5, and 2.23.8.6. Notably, this feature is already available for the iOS version of the app, and it is only the Android version that is yet to receive it.

In addition to the contact management feature, WhatsApp for Android is also reportedly testing a new navigation bar UI that resembles the one found in the iOS version of the app. While the Android version has traditionally had a navigation bar located at the top of the screen, the iOS app features a navigation bar at the bottom. The new UI is currently available for those using the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.8.4.