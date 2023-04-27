Vodafone Idea Entry-Level Family Postpaid Plan in 2023

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is offering a great entry-level postpaid plan to users. The telco, while struggling to launch 5G services, provides 4G all throughout the country. Today, we will be looking at the most affordable family mobile postpaid plan offered by Vodafone Idea. The telco is known for being the leading player in the postpaid space. However, the status of Vi is under threat as Airtel is moving in fast and capturing a larger market of the mobile postpaid business. Regardless, let's take a look at the entry-level family postpaid plan from Vi.

Vodafone Idea Rs 599 Family Postpaid Plan

The Rs 599 postpaid plan is the most affordable one in the family category that users can purchase in 2023. What's worth noting here is that this was a recently introduced plan by the telco. Vi's Rs 599 plan comes with a total of 110GB of data. In addition, there's a 200GB data rollover available. Users, of course, get unlimited voice calling and 3000 SMS/month.

The plan comes with 2 connections. The primary connection comes with 70GB of data, 3000 SMS/month, and unlimited voice calling. The secondary connection comes with unlimited voice calls, 40GB of data, and 3000 SMS/month. There are additional benefits bundled with this plan.

These benefits are for the entertainment of the customers. Users get access to Amazon Prime for six months, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 499 for one year, Vi Movies & TV VIP, Vi Games and Hungama Music in Vi App. This is a pretty solid plan for a user looking to get an add-on subscription for his/her partner or child, or friend. There's plenty of data and a ton of additional benefits as well.

There are more family postpaid plans offered by Vi that you can explore. These plans cost Rs 999 and Rs 1149 per month.