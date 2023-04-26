Vodafone Idea Brings New Rs 368 and Rs 369 Plans, Should You Recharge

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, recently brought two new prepaid plans for users. The telco silently added Rs 368 and Rs 369 plans for the users. Both are pretty similarly priced plans and offer almost the same kind of benefits. The only reason why one plan would be chosen over the other one here is for the additional benefit. Both plans have unique OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled with them. Let's take a look at their benefits.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Brings New Rs 549 Plan to with 180 Days Validity

Vodafone Idea Rs 368 Plan

The Rs 368 plan from Vi comes with a validity of 30 days. It bundles 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for the users. The plan also brings an additional benefit to SunNXT. Further, users get access to all the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits. The benefits include Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delights, and Binge All Night. Now let's take a look at the Rs 369 from the telco.

Vodafone Idea Rs 369 Plan

The Rs 369 plan from Vodafone Idea also comes with the same kind of benefits the Rs 368 plan does. With the Rs 369 plan, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data for 30 days. This plan also comes with Vi Hero Unlimited benefits which include Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delights, and Binge All Night. The only different thing about this plan is that this one comes with the OTT benefit of SonyLIV Premium.

Both SonyLIV and SunNXT are pretty huge platforms in India. Users who want access to them with their prepaid mobile plans can look at the Rs 368 or the Rs 369 plan. Wouldn't it have been great had the telco also offered a prepaid plan which bundled both of them?

Vi is yet to launch 5G in India, but its 4G networks are spread across the nation. Users recharging with this plan would still be able to enjoy the 4G speeds that Vi's users get in India.