DoT Suspends Call Forwarding in India Using USSD Codes

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

DoT has asked the telcos to suspend call forwarding through USSD. Also, note that this is a temporary order, which means, any day the govt wants the service to come back, it will.

Highlights

  • The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has released an order asking the telcos to suspend the ability to enable call forwarding using USSD codes.
  • USSD codes are commonly used to check the IMEI number of a phone, as well as do other things.
  • Call forwarding in India can be enabled by dialing the USSD code - '*401#'.

dot suspends call forwarding in india using

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has released an order asking the telcos to suspend the ability to enable call forwarding using USSD codes. USSD codes are commonly used to check the IMEI number of a phone, as well as do other things. Call forwarding in India can be enabled by dialing the USSD code - '*401#'.




But this has been used by the fraudsters to commit scams in India. To ensure that doesn't happen, DoT has asked the telcos to suspend call forwarding through USSD. Also, note that this is a temporary order, which means, any day the govt wants the service to come back, it will.

In an order to the telcos, the DoT said, "it has decided by the competent authority that all licensees shall discontinue the existing USSD-based call forwarding services with effect from 15.04.2024 till further notice."

This means that from April 15, 2024, consumers won't be able to enable call forwarding through USSD. Further, the consumers who have enabled call forwarding through USSD will be asked to reactivate through alternative methods.

"All existing subscribers who have activated USSD based call forwarding service may be asked to reactivate call forwarding services through alternative methods to ensure that such services are not activated without their notice."

