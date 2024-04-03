DataBank Acquires Leased LAS1 Data Center in Las Vegas

The purchase of the LAS1 facility enables DataBank to further its strategy of owning and controlling the real estate beneath its data centers and controlling its future, the company said on Monday.

Highlights

  • DataBank completes acquisition of LAS1 data center.
  • Acquisition aligns with DataBank's strategy for controlling data center real estate.
  • LAS1 facility boasts expanded capacity and enhanced infrastructure.

US colocation provider DataBank has announced the completion of its acquisition of the LAS1 data center located at 7185 Pollock Drive in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas data center was previously owned by the Thomas and Mack Development Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Also Read: DataBank Raises USD 533 Million to Fund Data Center Expansion




Enhanced Facility Features

DataBank said the LAS1 data center was recently expanded and now features 36,800 square feet of raised floor space, supports 3.55 MW of critical IT load power, and includes an interconnection hub that provides access to five onsite carriers and fiber built into the facility with redundant entry paths.

"DataBank's investment in this property aligns with our strategy of owning the largest edge data center footprint in the US," said DataBank. "By completing this purchase, DataBank is responding to Las Vegas' need for colocation, connectivity, and cloud services, while solidifying our status as a prime location for mission-critical workloads serving the Las Vegas area."

Also Read: DataBank Expands Dallas Data Center to Meet Growing Demands

The Las Vegas market offers an advantageous business environment, including low sales taxes, no state income tax, and a growing entertainment and technology sector, the company said.

