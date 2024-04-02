TRAI Releases Consultation Paper for Formulating National Broadcasting Policy 2024



The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a Consultation Paper titled 'Inputs for formulation of National Broadcasting Policy-2024'. This announcement comes as part of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's initiative, dating back to July 13th, 2023, where TRAI was tasked to provide insights for the formulation of the National Broadcasting Policy.

Following this directive, TRAI initiated the process by releasing a Pre-Consultation Paper on September 21st, 2023, which garnered 28 comments. Delving into these submissions, alongside industry reports and international practices, TRAI prepared the Consultation Paper, the Ministry of Communications said Tuesday.









Inviting Stakeholder Input

The Consultation Paper serves as a clarion call to stakeholders, inviting their feedback on various aspects of the broadcasting sector. From bolstering universal reach to fostering innovation, from combating piracy to enhancing audience measurement systems, the Paper addresses a spectrum of issues vital for the sector's progress.

The Consultation Paper highlights pertinent issues prevalent in the broadcasting sector to make India a 'Global Content Hub', the Ministry said.

Addressing Vital Issues

The Consultation Paper raises questions on the policy and regulatory measures and the strategies to be adopted for increasing the contribution to the economy through universal reach, fostering innovation with a focus on R&D, facilitating job creation, skill development and start-up promotion.

The consultation paper also discusses on strengthening public service broadcasting, issues on various segments of the media and entertainment sector, combatting piracy and ensuring content security, robust audience measurement system, terrestrial broadcasting and socio-environmental responsibilities, the official Ministry release said.