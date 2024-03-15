EchoStar Completes Drive Test for Boost Wireless 5G Network

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

This certification follows the successful completion of a nationwide drive test, fulfilling EchoStar's commitments to the FCC for its 2023 deployment goals, EchoStar said Thursday.

Highlights

  • Completion of nationwide drive test fulfils FCC deployment commitments.
  • Boost Wireless Network delivers high-quality service with Open RAN technology.
  • Largest commercial VoNR deployment enhances voice services for over 200 million Americans.

Follow Us

EchoStar Completes Drive Test for Boost Wireless 5G Network
American company EchoStar has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, DISH Network (Dish), has achieved a significant milestone in its 5G network deployment efforts. The company said it filed a letter with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certifying that its nationwide 5G network delivers download speeds of over 35 Mbps to more than 70 percent of the US population. This certification follows the successful completion of a nationwide drive test, fulfilling EchoStar's commitments to the FCC for its 2023 deployment goals, EchoStar said Thursday.

Also Read: Dish 5G Network Now Covers 70 Percent of the US Population




Certification of Nationwide 5G Network

In a statement, EchoStar said, "Today marks another milestone as we continue to build the world's first commercial-grade Open RAN 5G network and provide Americans with more options for wireless service. This drive test confirms the Boost Wireless Network is delivering high-quality service to our customers. It's a major achievement for our team who built our Open RAN network in record time."

The drive test, conducted using an FCC-approved methodology and overseen by an independent monitor, represents the final step in EchoStar's 2023 Nationwide 5G Deployment Commitment, the company said.

Also Read: DISH Expands VoNR Coverage to Over 200 Million Americans Nationwide

Milestones in 5G Deployment

EchoStar further said this certification follows other milestones for the Boost Wireless Network, including the recent rollout of Voice over New Radio (VoNR) service to over 200 million Americans nationwide, as reported by TelecomTalk. The company claims that this VoNR deployment is the largest commercial deployment of this technology to date.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

Only 3500? These 5 states combined have 51744 towers. Means less than 5% per state. BSNL will never get level…

BSNL Installs 3,500 4G Towers Across 5 North Indian States:…

Faraz :

"BSNL plans to quickly upgrade 4G services to 5G by June 2024 " Is this a typo or a quote…

BSNL Installs 3,500 4G Towers Across 5 North Indian States:…

Faraz :

Population growth and growth of mobile users are more than that. And I was wondering Vi started gaining 4G customers…

Vodafone Idea Only Added 4 Million 4G Users in Four…

Girish Gowda :

Oh hell no. Airtel 4G is literally unusable aside from a few posh locations in the city. My mother has…

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

TheAndroidFreak :

They haven't deployed band 1 10Mhz at most of the places. Don't expect much of the speeds you mentioned. 3G…

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments