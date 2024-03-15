Stc Bahrain Launches Instant Mobile SIM Activation Using AI Face Recognition Technology

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Customers can purchase a new SIM card and download it instantly using the My Stc BH application, the company said.

Highlights

  • Stc Bahrain launches AI-driven SIM activation service.
  • Instant activation via smartphone camera.
  • Join Stc services from anywhere in Bahrain.

Follow Us

Stc Bahrain Launches Instant Mobile SIM Activation Using AI Face Recognition Technology
Stc Bahrain announced this week the launch of an instant mobile SIM activation service using AI face recognition technology in collaborative efforts with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA). According to the company, this technology-driven solution from Stc Bahrain will enhance the customer experience by offering a seamless digital journey powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and eSIM technology.

Also Read: Stc Bahrain Launches 5G 3CC Technology in Bahrain




Seamless Activation Process

Stc Bahrain said its new AI-powered solution is easy, secure, and eco-friendly, offering subscribers the flexibility to activate their mobile SIM instantly by capturing a live photo using their smartphone's camera for identity verification. This ensures a secure and hassle-free activation process while eliminating the need for physical documents and time-consuming verification processes.

"Stc Bahrain is proud to be the first telecom operator to use AI facial recognition technology," said Stc Bahrain. "By leveraging AI face recognition technology and eSIM capabilities, our existing and new subscribers can get an eSIM number online and activate it without visiting any Stc outlet. Our aim is to empower customers by offering a seamless digital experience that enhances convenience and efficiency."

Also Read: Stc Bahrain Deploys 5G New Calling Technology

Empowering Customers

Customers can purchase a new SIM card and download it instantly using the My Stc BH application, the company said, noting that the application enables users to choose their favourite number and preferred mobile plan. This completes the process in a few minutes smoothly and securely, eliminating the need to visit any physical branch or wait for a delivery agent to come and authenticate/register their fingerprint.

This facility will help customers join Stc services at any time and from anywhere within the Kingdom of Bahrain, the company said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

Only 3500? These 5 states combined have 51744 towers. Means less than 5% per state. BSNL will never get level…

BSNL Installs 3,500 4G Towers Across 5 North Indian States:…

Faraz :

"BSNL plans to quickly upgrade 4G services to 5G by June 2024 " Is this a typo or a quote…

BSNL Installs 3,500 4G Towers Across 5 North Indian States:…

Faraz :

Population growth and growth of mobile users are more than that. And I was wondering Vi started gaining 4G customers…

Vodafone Idea Only Added 4 Million 4G Users in Four…

Girish Gowda :

Oh hell no. Airtel 4G is literally unusable aside from a few posh locations in the city. My mother has…

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

TheAndroidFreak :

They haven't deployed band 1 10Mhz at most of the places. Don't expect much of the speeds you mentioned. 3G…

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments