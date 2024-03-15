Stc Bahrain Launches Instant Mobile SIM Activation Using AI Face Recognition Technology



Stc Bahrain announced this week the launch of an instant mobile SIM activation service using AI face recognition technology in collaborative efforts with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA). According to the company, this technology-driven solution from Stc Bahrain will enhance the customer experience by offering a seamless digital journey powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and eSIM technology.

Also Read: Stc Bahrain Launches 5G 3CC Technology in Bahrain









Seamless Activation Process

Stc Bahrain said its new AI-powered solution is easy, secure, and eco-friendly, offering subscribers the flexibility to activate their mobile SIM instantly by capturing a live photo using their smartphone's camera for identity verification. This ensures a secure and hassle-free activation process while eliminating the need for physical documents and time-consuming verification processes.

"Stc Bahrain is proud to be the first telecom operator to use AI facial recognition technology," said Stc Bahrain. "By leveraging AI face recognition technology and eSIM capabilities, our existing and new subscribers can get an eSIM number online and activate it without visiting any Stc outlet. Our aim is to empower customers by offering a seamless digital experience that enhances convenience and efficiency."

Also Read: Stc Bahrain Deploys 5G New Calling Technology

Empowering Customers

Customers can purchase a new SIM card and download it instantly using the My Stc BH application, the company said, noting that the application enables users to choose their favourite number and preferred mobile plan. This completes the process in a few minutes smoothly and securely, eliminating the need to visit any physical branch or wait for a delivery agent to come and authenticate/register their fingerprint.

This facility will help customers join Stc services at any time and from anywhere within the Kingdom of Bahrain, the company said.