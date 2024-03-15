BSNL Offering 4GB of Free Data till March 31, Here are the Details

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

BSNL Karnataka, in a social media post, said that the last date for the offer is March 31, 2024. So if you upgrade your legacy network SIM to a 4G SIM from BSNL, then you can enjoy bonus data offered by the company. 

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering customers 4GB of free data till March 31, 2024.
  • It is not a new offer, but the offer will end soon, and that is why, you must take advantage of it while you can.
  • The state-run telecom operator is offering customers 4GB of free data if they upgrade from their 2G/3G SIM cards to a 4G SIM.

Follow Us

bsnl offering 4gb of free data till

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering customers 4GB of free data till March 31, 2024. It is not a new offer, but the offer will end soon, and that is why, you must take advantage of it while you can. The state-run telecom operator is offering customers 4GB of free data if they upgrade from their 2G/3G SIM cards to a 4G SIM. Firstly, the upgrade will not cost anything extra to the customer. On top of that, the customer will be eligible to get 4GB of free data from the company for doing so.




BSNL Karnataka, in a social media post, said that the last date for the offer is March 31, 2024. So if you upgrade your legacy network SIM to a 4G SIM from BSNL, then you can enjoy bonus data offered by the company.

Read More - BSNL Increases Validity Offered with Rs 699 and Rs 999 Plans

BSNL is Currently Rolling Out 4G

Recently, reports surfaced online saying that BSNL has deployed about 3500 sites of 4G across major Northern states in India including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. Apart from the Northern states, some states in Southern India including Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In Tamil Nadu, the deployment of BSNL's 4G sites will start after April 2024. BSNL is aiming to upgrade about 1 lakh sites throughout India to 4G with the help of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led consortium that also includes Tejas Networks (the company that will provide the gear) and C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics).

Read More - BSNL Installs 3,500 4G Towers Across 5 North Indian States: Report

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, over 4200 sites are under construction for BSNL's 4G. BSNL's 4G sites can also be upgraded to 5G without any equipment upgrade. The union govt has already reserved 5G spectrum for BSNL. Thus whenever the sites are ready, BSNL will be able to rollout 5G non-standalone (NSA) in India.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

Only 3500? These 5 states combined have 51744 towers. Means less than 5% per state. BSNL will never get level…

BSNL Installs 3,500 4G Towers Across 5 North Indian States:…

Faraz :

"BSNL plans to quickly upgrade 4G services to 5G by June 2024 " Is this a typo or a quote…

BSNL Installs 3,500 4G Towers Across 5 North Indian States:…

Faraz :

Population growth and growth of mobile users are more than that. And I was wondering Vi started gaining 4G customers…

Vodafone Idea Only Added 4 Million 4G Users in Four…

Girish Gowda :

Oh hell no. Airtel 4G is literally unusable aside from a few posh locations in the city. My mother has…

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

TheAndroidFreak :

They haven't deployed band 1 10Mhz at most of the places. Don't expect much of the speeds you mentioned. 3G…

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments