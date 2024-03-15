BSNL Offering 4GB of Free Data till March 31, Here are the Details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering customers 4GB of free data till March 31, 2024. It is not a new offer, but the offer will end soon, and that is why, you must take advantage of it while you can. The state-run telecom operator is offering customers 4GB of free data if they upgrade from their 2G/3G SIM cards to a 4G SIM. Firstly, the upgrade will not cost anything extra to the customer. On top of that, the customer will be eligible to get 4GB of free data from the company for doing so.









BSNL Karnataka, in a social media post, said that the last date for the offer is March 31, 2024. So if you upgrade your legacy network SIM to a 4G SIM from BSNL, then you can enjoy bonus data offered by the company.

Read More - BSNL Increases Validity Offered with Rs 699 and Rs 999 Plans

BSNL is Currently Rolling Out 4G

Recently, reports surfaced online saying that BSNL has deployed about 3500 sites of 4G across major Northern states in India including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. Apart from the Northern states, some states in Southern India including Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In Tamil Nadu, the deployment of BSNL's 4G sites will start after April 2024. BSNL is aiming to upgrade about 1 lakh sites throughout India to 4G with the help of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led consortium that also includes Tejas Networks (the company that will provide the gear) and C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics).

Read More - BSNL Installs 3,500 4G Towers Across 5 North Indian States: Report

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, over 4200 sites are under construction for BSNL's 4G. BSNL's 4G sites can also be upgraded to 5G without any equipment upgrade. The union govt has already reserved 5G spectrum for BSNL. Thus whenever the sites are ready, BSNL will be able to rollout 5G non-standalone (NSA) in India.