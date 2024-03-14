Airtel’s Nxtra Breaks Ground on Data Center in Lagos, Nigeria

The Lagos facility will deliver 38 MW of total power and is expected to be live by the first quarter of 2026.

Highlights

  • The Nxtra data center in Lagos is projected to deliver 38 MW of power and maintain a PUE of 1.3.
  • The launch signifies Airtel Africa's commitment to enhancing data sovereignty and digital access in Africa.
  • The project aims to create over 1,000 jobs during construction and establish 250 permanent positions upon completion.

Airtel’s Nxtra Breaks Ground on First Data Center in Lagos, Nigeria
Nxtra by Airtel, Airtel Africa's data center business, has started construction of its first data center in Lagos, Nigeria. Airtel Africa this week officially broke ground for the new Nxtra data centre, situated in Eko Atlantic, on Lagos's Victoria Island, Nigeria, at a ceremony attended by key dignitaries, industry leaders, Airtel Africa's outgoing group CEO, Segun Ogunsanya, and his successor, Sunil Taldar.

Key Facility Features

Airtel Nigeria, Airtel Africa's outgoing CEO shared this development in an update on LinkedIn. Reportedly, the Lagos facility will deliver 38 MW of total power and is expected to be live by the first quarter of 2026. The company is targeting a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.3.

The Lagos data center facility will be the first of five hyperscale data centers to be developed by Airtel Africa. The Nairobi facility will have 7 MW of IT capacity. Combined, these five data centers will offer a total of 180 MW capacity, distributed across 13 core data centers and over 48 Edge data centers.

"The NXTRA Data Centre marks a significant milestone in Airtel Africa's journey as a cornerstone of the organisation's growth strategy, with a particular focus on Nigeria, our largest market," the LinkedIn update said.

"We strongly believe that the establishment of the Nxtra Data Center will enhance data sovereignty, security, and preservation within the continent, reflecting our commitment to make Nigeria a major hub for access to digital services as we propel Africa towards a sustainable and inclusive digital age."

"During its construction phase, it will create over 1,000 jobs, and, upon completion, establish 250 permanent positions. The Nxtra initiative is meticulously crafted to meet the highest standards of quality and security, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and community support," Airtel Nigeria said in an update on LinkedIn.

Nxtra by Airtel and Telesonic

As reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel Africa launched its Nxtra by Airtel data center business in December 2023. Last month, Airtel Africa has launched Airtel Africa Telesonic Limited (Telesonic), a new fiber bandwidth service aimed at meeting the rising demand for wholesale data across Africa.

Coupled with Airtel Africa's extensive fiber footprint via Telesonic, Nxtra offers secure and scalable integrated solutions to global hyperscalers, large African enterprises, start-ups, SMEs, and governments.

