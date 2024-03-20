

British telecommunications company Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) has announced the rollout of its gigabit broadband services to over 13,000 homes and businesses in York. Customers in York can now access Gig2 broadband, offering speeds of up to 2 Gbps, which are 30 times faster than the local average, Virgin Media said on Wednesday. Virgin Media's services are now available locally after work to bring full-fibre connections to the area has been completed.

Investment in High-Speed Fibre

The network has been built on behalf of nexfibre, which has invested EUR 4.5 billion to bring high-speed fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connections to 5 million properties across the UK by 2026. Virgin Media O2 said it is leveraging this infrastructure to deliver its broadband and TV Stream services to residents and businesses in York.

Gigabit Broadband for York

Commenting on the fibre extension, Virgin Media O2 said: "13,000 more homes in York can now feel the benefit of Virgin Media's services – with packages that include everything from next-generation multigigabit broadband to easy-to-use TV streaming and entertainment services."

"We're proud to facilitate access to futureproof hyper-fast fibre to more than 13,000 premises in York, thanks to our multi-million-pound investment," nexfibre said.

nexfibre

nexfibre is a joint venture between InfraVia Capital Partners, Liberty Global, and Telefonica and is financed with EUR 4.5 billion of equity and debt investment with planned initial fibre roll-out to 5 million homes not currently served by Virgin Media O2's network by 2026. nexfibre and Virgin Media O2 together will cover up to 23 million premises or around 80 percent of the UK later this decade.