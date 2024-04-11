Panasonic Launches Private 5G Network Testing Environment in Munich



Panasonic has opened its first private 5G network testing environment at the Panasonic Campus in Munich, Germany. Teaming up with 5G-as-a-Service (5GaaS) providers, Panasonic aims to simplify the setup of private 5G networks across Europe. However, the company did not mention the names of the 5GaaS providers in its recent official announcement.

Private 5G Network Testing Hub

The state-of-the-art facility, housed at the Customer Experience Centre (CXC), showcases the simplicity of installing, configuring, and maintaining Panasonic's private 5G networks. The company says these networks promise ultra-low latency, faster response times, and enhanced security for mission-critical applications across various sectors.

Benefits and Features

With the installation of two cells at the CXC, customers and partners can conduct handover tests with applications and Panasonic Toughbook 5G SA devices at a controlled speed and experience the benefits of 5G's increased network capacity.

Additionally, customers can experience the enhanced security and control that private 5G networks offer, with advanced encryption protocols and modified Uplink and Downlink data throughputs optimised for applications, Panasonic said.

Moreover, the facility allows third-party manufacturers and software developers to optimise their 5G applications and devices in a real-world environment.

Panasonic Toughbook

Panasonic highlighted the significance of this initiative, stating, "Many organisations are looking to unlock the potential of 5G for enhanced efficiencies and connectivity but have concerns or are unsure about how to proceed. With our connectivity experience and with multiple Panasonic mobile devices already optimised for 5G, it's a natural next step for us to offer secure, superfast private 5G networks to customers and prospects across Europe, where traditional networks or public 5G is not fit for purpose."