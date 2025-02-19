India to Operate Entirely on 5G by 2026, Developing Indigenous 6G: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Highlights India’s Telecom Growth, Infrastructure Expansion, and Economic Resilience.

Highlights

  • India to function entirely on 5G by the end of 2026.
  • Indigenous 6G technology development already in progress.
  • Telecom sector contributes 8 percent to India’s GDP.


India will operate entirely on 5G by the end of 2026, with efforts already underway to develop indigenous 6G technology, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal announced at the India-Israel Business Forum in New Delhi, according to a PTI report.

India's Transition to 5G by 2026

"By the end of 2026, the entire country will be functioning solely on 5G," Goyal reportedly said. "We have already begun developing our own 6G technology to advance telecom connectivity.”

According to reports, India, the second-largest telecom market globally, has 1.15 billion mobile subscribers and over 500 million internet users. The telecom sector contributes 8 percent to India's GDP, playing a crucial role in economic growth.

Focus on Digital Innovation

The minister's comments highlight India's push toward self-reliance in next-generation telecommunications, aiming to position itself at the forefront of digital infrastructure innovation. The minister also outlined key advancements in 5G connectivity, transportation expansion, and public welfare initiatives.

Reiterating India's position as the world's fastest-growing large economy, Goyal reportedly expressed confidence in sustaining this momentum, backed by strong infrastructure investment and economic policies.

"India's growth story is one of resilience and determination. Our focus remains on building a future-ready nation that offers immense opportunities for collaboration and innovation," he said, according to the report.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Expert Opinion

