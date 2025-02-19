MTS Expands Mobile Network to Antarctica’s Harshest Regions



Russian telecom operator MTS has deployed mobile communication networks at two key Antarctic research stations—Vostok and Mirny. The project was carried out in collaboration with the Russian Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI). This implementation ensures that polar explorers at all five Russian stations in the Antarctic region now have access to mobile services year-round, MTS announced in a statement on Tuesday.

First Cellular Network at the Pole of Cold

MTS says it is the only Russian operator to establish a cellular network at the "pole of cold" in the new wintering complex of the Vostok station. Engineers designed a specialised system suited for extreme conditions, using a combination of internal antennas and a radiating cable—technology also used in the St. Petersburg metro. The setup includes nearly a kilometer of coaxial cable and over 30 antennas, ensuring communication inside the facility. An external all-weather antenna extends connectivity several kilometers beyond the complex.

At Mirny station, mobile service now covers the entire facility, including hazardous ice zones with deep crevasses. This development significantly improves safety and connectivity for researchers operating in one of Antarctica's most perilous regions. "GSM standard communication for polar explorers on Mirny has worked throughout the station, including the parking lot," MTS said on February 18.

Joint Effort with AARI

According to the Russian operator, the construction of cellular networks at both stations was carried out as part of a joint project with the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI) under the 70th Russian Antarctic Expedition (RAE). Vostok station, situated at 3,488 meters above sea level, holds the record for the coldest temperature on Earth at minus 89.2 degrees Celsius.

"From the station in Antarctica today, you can make calls using the 'home' tariff plan, send photos or videos, and contact friends via video call. This not only helps us stay connected but also allows us to learn more about the most mysterious continent on the planet," said the director of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute.

Presence Across Five Russian Stations

Since 2020, MTS has expanded its telecom presence in Antarctica, now offering mobile and IoT services at five Russian stations: Mirny, Vostok, Progress, Novolazarevskaya, and Bellingshausen. The NB-IoT network at Bellingshausen and Progress supports scientific research by transmitting critical data from AAII's monitoring systems.