OnePlus 13 Gets Night Mode Support for Instagram

Ever see a difference in the camera results when shooting from your phone's camera app and the Instagram app? The difference definitely exists because the Instagram app isn't as camera-focused as your phone's dedicated camera app is, obviously. But now, to bridge that gap, OnePlus has partnered with Instagram. One of the most widely used social media apps, Instagram allows users to directly shoot videos and click photos from its app and post them on the platform.









Now, OnePlus has announced a new partnership with Instagram. Under this partnership, OnePlus 13 users will see support for Night Mode on the Instagram app. It actually makes a huge difference in the results. Check it below.

OnePlus 13 users will have to update their Instagram app to the latest version. Users clicking photos from the OnePlus 13 on the Instagram app will see a new moon button on the top when clicking in dim lighting conditions. This will indicate to the users that the night mode has been enabled automatically.

OnePlus said that the Intsagram app on the OnePlus 13 will be able to use the same multi-frame processing that is available while using the Night Mode on the phone's dedicated camera app. There's no clarity over whether this feature will also be extended to the OnePlus 13R or the OnePlus 12 (last year's flagship).

This is a great intiative from OnePlus, ensuring that people get a great camera experience regardless of whether they are using the camera app or the Instagram app. It will be interesting to see if other OEMs (original equipment makers) will now also partner with Instagram to add this support for their flagship devices. OnePlus 13 is now available in India starting at Rs 69,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.