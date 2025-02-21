RingCentral Forays Into Agentic AI, Launches AI Receptionist for Business Call Handling



AI-powered business communications provider RingCentral has introduced RingCentral AI Receptionist (AIR), an AI-driven phone agent designed to streamline customer interactions and call routing. "AIR is an AI phone agent that uses generative AI to automatically answer customer questions and transfer callers to the right place, much like traditional full-time receptionists do," the company explained.

Unlike contact center intelligent virtual agents (IVAs), which can be complex and costly to deploy, AIR is embedded directly into RingCentral's phone system, enabling businesses of all sizes to deploy AI call automation solution, the company said.

"The launch of RingCentral AI Receptionist marks our foray into agentic AI and the creation of a new category in AI-powered business call handling. RingCentral AIR is designed to work right out of the box, enabling any business, from local service providers to fast-growing enterprises, to automate customer interactions," said Kira Makagon, President and Chief Operating Officer of RingCentral. "Voice remains a preferred way in which customers communicate, and AI-powered call automation—integrated directly into the phone system—will redefine how companies of all sizes connect with their customers."

According to the company, RingCentral AI Receptionist leverages generative AI to answer customer queries, provide business information, and transfer calls intelligently. Key capabilities include:

Resolution of routine customer inquiries: Uses generative AI with context from websites and documents to answer routine customer questions about the company's services, business hours, and location.

Uses generative AI with context from websites and documents to answer routine customer questions about the company's services, business hours, and location. Scalable for multiple locations or departments: Can be deployed for a single storefront or multiple business locations, the company said.

Can be deployed for a single storefront or multiple business locations, the company said. Intelligent call routing: Connects callers to the right person or department based on natural conversation.

Connects callers to the right person or department based on natural conversation. SMS confirmations: Delivers important details, such as locations and email addresses, upon request via SMS.

Delivers important details, such as locations and email addresses, upon request via SMS. Call transcripts and analytics: Provides transcripts for every call to offer insights into customer inquiries. Helps businesses understand peak hours via analytics around call volumes and trends.

Provides transcripts for every call to offer insights into customer inquiries. Helps businesses understand peak hours via analytics around call volumes and trends. Customizable voice and language options: Currently supports English, with Spanish launching in Q1 and more languages to follow.

Currently supports English, with Spanish launching in Q1 and more languages to follow. Future-ready with appointment scheduling: The company says AI-powered appointment scheduling coming soon.

"Handling call transfers across 67 locations used to slow us down. IVRs weren't flexible. Hiring a full-time receptionist was costly," said Chris Easterwood, VP of ITS Platform Engineering and Infrastructure at Southwire. "RingCentral AI Receptionist changed that."

RingCentral said its AIR has been available for early use by select customers, who are already reporting the benefits of AI-driven call automation. A security company resolved 50 percent of inbound calls instantly, while a home tech service company handled 60 percent of inquiries automatically, capturing leads that would have been lost. A healthcare provider eliminated hold times, reducing response times from 12 seconds to zero.

"Our customers were frustrated with long hold times and constant call transfers," said Max Revoredo, Data Analyst at Jay-Hill Repairs. "Now, RingCentral AI Receptionist handles hundreds of customer inquiries every month, freeing our team to focus on critical service repairs instead of answering routine calls."

"As agentic AI becomes more prevalent, success hinges on the ability to tap into business and customer communications. Deep expertise in voice technology and enterprise communications is necessary to transform AI from a basic transcription tool into an intelligent digital AI phone agent," said Melody Brue, VP and Principal Analyst at Moor Insights and Strategy. "RingCentral's AI Receptionist could help businesses maximize value out of AI and refine customer experiences."