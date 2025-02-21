Google Could Open New Stores in India in Six Months: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

India is a high-priority market for consumer tech companies, and Google is no exception. The company has earmarked a $10 billion investment in India to grow its business here.

Highlights

  • Google is reportedly looking to open new retail stores in India.
  • This comes after Apple's rising sales in India.
  • Google is also likely going to open multiple stores in the country and is finalising the location of the stores at the moment.

google could open new stores in india

Google is reportedly looking to open new retail stores in India. This comes after Apple's rising sales in India and with several official retail points in the country. Apple opened two stores in India in 2023 and is planning to open four more in the medium term. Google is also likely going to open multiple stores in the country and is finalising the location of the stores at the moment.




India is a high-priority market for consumer tech companies, and Google is no exception. The company has earmarked a $10 billion investment in India to grow its business here. Google Pixel devices and other tech products including earbuds, and watches are sold in India online and through retail partners. But there's no official Google store to purchase these products.

According to a Reuters report, Google is already in advanced stages of finalising locations for its stores in Mumbai and Delhi. These two are major cities with a large number of potential customers and Apple also started with these two cities to see how the feedback is. The report said that the first store is likely going to be 15,000 square feet in size and will take at least six months from here to open (although the final timeline could be different).

Google has five retail stores currently, but all of them are in the United States. Compared to this, Apple has several hundred stores and that is one of the key reasons for the company's success in selling to customers directly.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

