AI to Transform Wealth Management, Says Microsoft Executive: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

From lowering entry barriers to enhancing customer autonomy, AI is set to transform wealth management and competition in the financial sector.

Highlights

  • Microsoft’s Executive highlights AI’s ability to condense financial data, making wealth management more accessible.
  • Klarna has automated tasks equivalent to 700 employees using AI from Microsoft partner OpenAI.
  • The next stage of AI evolution, agentic AI, could enable independent decision-making in wealth management within two years.

Follow Us

AI to Transform Wealth Management, Says Microsoft Executive: Report
Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to transform wealth management by lowering entry barriers for startups and reshaping competition with established banks. "Artificial intelligence will bring major upheaval to wealth management, a Microsoft executive said, according to a Reuters report.

Also Read: Microsoft to Invest PLN 2.8 Billion in Poland in AI, Cloud, Skilling, and Cybersecurity




AI's Impact on Wealth Management

According to the report, Martin Moeller, head of AI and GenAI for financial services in EMEA at Microsoft, stated that AI's ability to condense financial data will allow just a few people to offer services that previously required entire teams in a bank. "Generative AI will reshape the competitive landscape. AI will, for example, significantly lower the threshold for market entry for startups, similar to what the digitalization and internet wave did decades ago," the report quoted Moeller as saying.

AI Adoption in Financial Services

Since early 2024, Swedish payment firm Klarna has been using AI from Microsoft partner OpenAI, automating tasks equivalent to 700 employees. Major financial institutions like UBS also recognize AI's potential, with CEO Sergio Ermotti noting its role in boosting productivity and making jobs easier.

Moeller reportedly said that generative AI will reduce costs for newcomers, and can also help family offices—private wealth managers for the super-rich—that compete with wealth managers.

"Banks that have so far been barely active in wealth management could enter the business with the help of AI without having to invest much in customer advisors," he said, according to the report.

Also Read: Everyone in India Can Ask AI Assistants Questions About Health Issues, Says Meta Official: Report

Changing Customer Behaviour

AI's advance is gaining momentum from changing customer behaviour, with young entrepreneurs increasingly willing to manage their investments themselves, Moeller reportedly said.

As a result, many banks are leveraging AI to empower customers to consolidate information independently.

"Customers should have access to complex information 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said Moeller, according to the report. "Portfolio construction can also be handled by conventional AI."

Also Read: FutureProof Technologies Launches AI-Powered Insurance Agency

As per the report, AI currently does not provide advice on products or specific investment decisions. However, the next stage of development, known as "agentic AI"—which can make independent decisions without human involvement—is expected to emerge within the next two years.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Excellent deal to be honest. Killed iQOO Neo 10R/iQOO Neo 10 Pro in one shot and that…

Can BSNL Make a Comeback Ever

TheAndroidFreak :

Nokia/Ericsson network Band 1 10Mhz Vi network gives 100-120Mbps in my circle. If on Airtel network, band 1 10Mhz is…

Can BSNL Make a Comeback Ever

vinay kumar :

Bsnl volte works every where even in roaming. I am getting volte in chennai for my Andhra pradesh circle sim

Can BSNL Make a Comeback Ever

vinay kumar :

It won't be 100mbps there are chances of getting 60-70 mbps if there is no speed cap.I have already tested…

Can BSNL Make a Comeback Ever

TheAndroidFreak :

Jio will cover 5G by 2026 on Band 3/40 as well. They are waiting for Airtel+Vi band 3 spectrum to…

India to Operate Entirely on 5G by 2026, Developing Indigenous…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments