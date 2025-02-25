Nothing Phone (1) Now has this Amazing AI Feature from Google

With the Circle to Search feature, users can search for any object or text on the screen on the go. This AI feature is not present in every phone. For some reason, most of the OEMs (original equipment makers) have restricted this AI feature only for their flagship phones.

  • Nothing, a tech maker, is now rolling out a new software update for the Phone (1).
  • With this update, the company is adding support for an important AI (artificial intelligence) feature on the device.
  • This AI feature is from Google and it is Circle to Search, introduced first with a Samsung flagship.

Apart from this feature, the Nothing Phone (1) is also getting a security feature for shutting down the device. Androids have password authentication layer for whenever a user is trying to shut down the smartphone. This feature has been rolled out to the Nothing Phone (1) with the new update.

The Nothing Phone (1) was the first smartphone from the company and has been in the market for quite some time. It is great to see that Nothing is still adding support for several new features on this phone, adding value to the user experience in the long run. Along with all features mentioned above, Nothing has also added new wallpapers for the users to keep their experience with the device fresh. There are performance upgrades too which includes better Settings menu responsiveness, more stable Wi-Fi connection, and better system performance overall.

This update is Nothing OS V3.0-250218-1552. All the Phone (1) users will get this update. To check for the update manually, just head over to the settings app and go to System and then System Updates. If there's a new update available, it will reflect here.

