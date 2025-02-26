CommScope Announces AI-Driven Wi-Fi 7 Solutions from Ruckus Networks

Reported by Kripa B 0

These newly introduced AI-driven solutions will integrate generative, edge, and intent-based AI features to enhance enterprise performance through intelligent automation and customisation.

Highlights

  • CommScope’s Ruckus Networks introduces AI-driven upgrades for Wi-Fi 7 access points.
  • New AI-powered solutions integrate generative, edge, and intent-based AI for automation and customisation.
  • IntentAI, Zero-Touch Network, and EquiFlex enhance enterprise performance and efficiency.

CommScope Announces AI-Driven Wi-Fi 7 Solutions from Ruckus Networks
Network connectivity solutions company CommScope announced that its Ruckus Networks Wi-Fi 7 access points are receiving several AI-driven upgrades designed for enterprise clients. These newly introduced AI-driven solutions will integrate generative, edge, and intent-based AI features to enhance enterprise performance through intelligent automation and customisation.

Also Read: CommScope to Acquire Cable Business Assets of Casa Systems




CommScope and Nokia

Additionally, Ruckus Networks is previewing a joint enterprise solution with Nokia, which combines Nokia's optical LAN technology with Ruckus Wi-Fi and AI capabilities. The Ruckus One Platform will manage Nokia’s optical LAN network, providing enterprises with a single AI-driven platform to improve multi-access network assurance, service delivery, and business intelligence. The joint solution will be launched later this year, CommScope said on February 24.

AI-Powered Network Innovations

Ruckus Networks introduced IntentAI, an AI-driven, intent-based networking solution that prioritises business objectives in network configuration and management. The GenAI-Powered Zero-Touch Network simplifies onboarding through AI automation, while EquiFlex enhances network capacity by reducing congestion in high-density environments.

"It can deliver as much as 20 percent improvement in connection outcomes, employing a hybrid federated machine learning architecture," CommScope said.

The AI-powered Ruckus One platform will also manage Nokia's Optical LAN, offering enterprises a unified, future-ready solution that reduces complexity, energy use, and costs compared to traditional copper-based networks.

Wi-Fi 7 and NaaS Expansion

Ruckus Networks also introduced AI-driven Wi-Fi 7 Indoor and Outdoor Access Points, including the R770, R670, and T670 models, designed for delivering connectivity in various environments.

Additionally, its AI-Driven Managed Services and NaaS offerings now include virtualised broadband network gateway (BNG) as a service, enabling providers to modernise broadband infrastructure with greater flexibility and lower costs while preparing networks for 5G and beyond.

Also Read: CommScope Announces Increase in Fiber Optic Cable Production

"Optical LAN is the right technology for enterprise connectivity today and in the future," stated Geert Heyninck, General Manager of Broadband Networks at Nokia. "Not only is it future-proof, but it can also provide significant operational and sustainable benefits that collectively can help reduce TCO by 50 percent. But the network is only one part of the enterprise puzzle."

"We've teamed up with Ruckus Networks to offer businesses a complete solution combining our high-speed optical LAN with their advanced Wi-Fi 7 and AI platform. This future-proof, easy-to-use, green solution is perfect for industries like hospitality, higher education, campus networks, and more," Heyninck added.

"AI is the driving force behind modern networks. Our new range of solutions takes the latest AI innovations and blends them seamlessly into our leading portfolio of Wi-Fi access points to provide a truly enterprise-grade platform that enables new network efficiencies while making management and automation as smart and simple as possible," stated Bart Giordano, SVP and president, Networking Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions, CommScope.

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Expert Opinion

