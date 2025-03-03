

LiFi technology company pureLiFi has launched the LINXC Bridge system developed in collaboration with Solace Power, at Mobile World Congress (MWC25) in Barcelona. According to the company, this solution empowers Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) broadband providers by offering a self-installable connectivity option using outdoor Customer Premises Equipment (CPE).

Carrier Trials Begin for LINXC Bridge

Since its initial concept launch in 2024, the LINXC Bridge has attracted significant market interest and is now available for carrier trials, the company said on Monday, March 3.

"The LINXC Bridge streamlines broadband deployment, eliminating complex installations, significantly reducing subscriber acquisition cost, shortening time to revenue and increasing customer satisfaction," the LiFi technology start-up said.

Seamless Installation for Outdoor CPE

By combining pureLiFi's light-based data transmission with Solace Power's wireless power technology, the LINXC Bridge eliminates the need for drilling holes or running cables. Instead, it enables wireless power links and LiFi communication through windows, ensuring faster installations and improved network efficiency.

"This combination allows for a seamless installation process for outdoor CPE, whether 5G FWA or any other broadband signal, eliminating the need for drilling holes or running cables through walls," the company said.

Boosting Capacity for 5G FWA and mmWave

"Additionally, with the combination of LINXC Bridge and outdoor CPE, network operators benefit from efficient use of network infrastructure, increasing capacity many times on sub-6 GHz 5G networks and even more on mmWave, the company explained, saying its technology makes broadband deployment better.

"This latest technology is poised to revolutionise the economics of FWA and broadband deployment worldwide, making high-speed connectivity more accessible, affordable and efficient for broadband suppliers, ultimately improving service and user satisfaction. The market is clearly moving towards LiFi as it will solve connectivity challenges of today and tomorrow," said Alistair Banham, CEO of pureLiFi.

Multi-Gigabit LiFi

PureLiFi will also showcase its latest multi-gigabit LiFi capabilities, featuring a high speed, low latency 5 Gbps LiFi connection. The company says this demonstration highlights the potential for new consumer and enterprise applications.