PureLiFi Unveils LINXC Bridge System to Enhance FWA Broadband Deployment: MWC25

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The new LINXC Bridge, developed in collaboration with Solace Power, offers a self-installable connectivity solution for FWA broadband providers, streamlining deployment and enhancing network efficiency.

Highlights

  • Enables self-installable connectivity with wireless power links and LiFi communication.
  • Increases network capacity for sub-6 GHz 5G and mmWave.
  • pureLiFi to showcase 5 Gbps multi-gigabit LiFi connectivity.

Follow Us

PureLiFi Unveils LINXC Bridge System to Streamline FWA Broadband Deployment
LiFi technology company pureLiFi has launched the LINXC Bridge system developed in collaboration with Solace Power, at Mobile World Congress (MWC25) in Barcelona. According to the company, this solution empowers Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) broadband providers by offering a self-installable connectivity option using outdoor Customer Premises Equipment (CPE).

Also Read: pureLiFi Launches Light Antenna One, a LiFi Module for Devices




Carrier Trials Begin for LINXC Bridge

Since its initial concept launch in 2024, the LINXC Bridge has attracted significant market interest and is now available for carrier trials, the company said on Monday, March 3.

"The LINXC Bridge streamlines broadband deployment, eliminating complex installations, significantly reducing subscriber acquisition cost, shortening time to revenue and increasing customer satisfaction," the LiFi technology start-up said.

Seamless Installation for Outdoor CPE

By combining pureLiFi's light-based data transmission with Solace Power's wireless power technology, the LINXC Bridge eliminates the need for drilling holes or running cables. Instead, it enables wireless power links and LiFi communication through windows, ensuring faster installations and improved network efficiency.

"This combination allows for a seamless installation process for outdoor CPE, whether 5G FWA or any other broadband signal, eliminating the need for drilling holes or running cables through walls," the company said.

Boosting Capacity for 5G FWA and mmWave

"Additionally, with the combination of LINXC Bridge and outdoor CPE, network operators benefit from efficient use of network infrastructure, increasing capacity many times on sub-6 GHz 5G networks and even more on mmWave, the company explained, saying its technology makes broadband deployment better.

"This latest technology is poised to revolutionise the economics of FWA and broadband deployment worldwide, making high-speed connectivity more accessible, affordable and efficient for broadband suppliers, ultimately improving service and user satisfaction. The market is clearly moving towards LiFi as it will solve connectivity challenges of today and tomorrow," said Alistair Banham, CEO of pureLiFi.

Also Read: PureLiFi, Fraunhofer HHI Welcome IEEE 802.11bb, New Global Standard for LiFi

Multi-Gigabit LiFi

PureLiFi will also showcase its latest multi-gigabit LiFi capabilities, featuring a high speed, low latency 5 Gbps LiFi connection. The company says this demonstration highlights the potential for new consumer and enterprise applications.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I don't understand why Jio has most customers in Mumbai then, even when half of Vi customers are on 2G.

BSNL is Offering 2GB of Daily Data at Just Rs…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic: Brace yourself for green line issues. iQOO 14 6,85" 2K LTPO Samsung This year was disappointment. Next year…

BSNL is Offering 2GB of Daily Data at Just Rs…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : DoT please release the spectrum already.I am super excited.

BSNL is Offering 2GB of Daily Data at Just Rs…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic :Honor is developing a phone with Snapdragon SM7750 chipset (7 Gen 4) With 7800mAh battery.

BSNL is Offering 2GB of Daily Data at Just Rs…

shivraj roy :

For now its unclear if recharging with 509 would give 5G or not since they haven't officially announced 5G yet…

Vodafone Idea 5G Trial Phase Likely to Have Started in…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments