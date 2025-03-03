POCO M7 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

POCO has launched the POCO M7 5G in India. This new phone is an affordable offering from the company and is powered by a Qualcomm's 4th Gen series chip. The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM, but the RAM can be expanded further with the virtual RAM expansion technology. POCO M7 5G has a display with high refresh rate and is also TUV Rheinland certified to be safe for the eyes. It has a large battery and is promised to get 2 years of OS updates and four years of security updates. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the POCO M7 5G.









POCO M7 5G Price in India

POCO M7 5G is priced at Rs 9,999 for the base 6GB+128GB variant. There are is one more variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage priced at Rs 10,999. This price is only for the first day sale on March 7, at 12 PM. From the next day, the price will be increased by Rs 500 for each variant. The device will be available in three colours - Black, Blue and Green.

POCO M7 5G Specifications in India

POCO's M7 5G comes with a 6.88-inch display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 600nits of peak brightness and flicker free certificatios. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card while the RAM can be expanded till 12GB.

The device runs Android 14 out of the box (Xiaomi HyperOS). It has a 50MP primary camera at the rear paired with a secondary camera and an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies. There's a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for additional security. The device packs a 5160mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging.