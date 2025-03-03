

Boost Mobile, the newest nationwide carrier in the US, has deployed Nokia's cloud-native 5G Voice Core, enhancing service delivery, automation, and cloud efficiency in its Open RAN 5G network, Nokia announced Monday, March 3.

Also Read: Nokia, Nvidia, and Telcos Collaborate to Accelerate AI-RAN Development: MWC25









Cost Savings and Energy Efficiency

The deployment consolidates multiple IMS voice functions into a single cloud-native network function (CNF) called the Nokia Cloud Native Communication Suite (CNCS). This migration from Boost's previous distributed IMS core reduces infrastructure costs, lowers energy consumption, and streamlines operations through automation and dynamic scaling.

Vision for 6G Evolution

"We anticipate Nokia's 5G Voice Core to help reduce our network infrastructure costs by about 70 percent in addition to delivering new 5G services faster, with significantly streamlined network operations," said Vice President of Core Engineering at Boost Mobile. "This new network element advances our vision of end-to-end orchestration and dynamic scaling on our path toward 6G."

Also Read: Boost Mobile Rolls Out Simultaneous Aggregation for Enhanced Speeds Across Network

According to Nokia, CNCS improves energy efficiency by 10–20 percent compared to traditional IMS cores. Nokia had the most 5G Standalone Core operator customers, with 123 in total, at the end of 2024.