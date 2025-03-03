Samsung’s New OLED Display Can Touch 5000nits of Brightness

Samsung has unveiled a new OLED display panel at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. The company is now showcasing this display technology. Samsung said that it has removed the polarizer from its display, which is typically used to block ambient light but also reduces brightness by 50% of the screen. By removing the polarizer, not only Samsung can achieve a high peak brightness of 5000nits, but also conserve more energy. A brighter display that consumes lesser energy, this is a great for any product with a display. This new display tech from Samsung can be used across different segment of devices such as smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, TVs, and more.









Samsung was able to remove the polarizer from its display because of using On-Cell Film (OCF) technology. Samsung said that its OCF 2 technology can deliver a peak brightness of 5000nits in a 10% window (10% of the screen area), which is more than what competitors offer.

Samsung can not only integrate this display on its devices, but it can also integrate it on devices of other players. Samsung also has a display business wherein it sells its display tech to other companies. So it will be interesting to see if this new tech can help the company in boosting sales against players like LG, BOE, and more.