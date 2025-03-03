OpenAI Launches GPT-4.5, Announces New Media Partnerships



OpenAI has announced the release of GPT-4.5, its most advanced AI model to date. The new model is currently available as a research preview for ChatGPT Pro users and developers worldwide. The company describes it as its "largest and best model for chat."

In a post on the social media platform X, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that this is the first model that feels like talking to a thoughtful person. "I have had several moments where i've sat back in my chair and been astonished at getting actually good advice from an AI," said Altman.









Also Read: OpenAI Records 400 Million Active Users, Sees USD 11 Billion Revenue as Possible Goal: Report

Sam Altman on GPT-4.5

"We really wanted to launch it to plus and pro at the same time, but we've been growing a lot and are out of GPUs. we will add tens of thousands of GPUs next week and roll it out to the plus tier then. (hundreds of thousands coming soon, and i'm pretty sure y'all will use every one we can rack up.)," he added.

Altman also clarified that this is a "giant, expensive" model. The OpenAI CEO also made it clear that this isn't a reasoning model and won't "crush" benchmarks. "It's a different kind of intelligence and there’s a magic to it I haven't felt before," he said.

Earlier, on February 26, OpenAI announced the rollout of a version of Advanced Voice powered by GPT-4o mini, allowing all ChatGPT free users to preview it daily across platforms.

"Plus users will continue to have access to Advanced Voice powered by 4o with the existing daily rate limit, which is more than 5x the free limit, as well as access to video and screensharing in Advanced Voice. And Pro users will continue to have unlimited access to Advanced Voice and higher limits for video and screen sharing," OpenAI shared in a post on X.

In another update, on March 2, Sam Altman praised the team's work, sharing that "GPT-4.5 is the first time people have been emailing with such passion asking us to promise to never stop offering a specific model or even replace it with an update."

Also Read: OpenAI’s ChatGPT Service Only Disseminates Public Information: Report

Features of GPT-4.5

According to OpenAI, early testing shows that GPT-4.5 offers a more natural and intuitive user experience. "The model broader knowledge base, improved ability to follow user intent, and greater "EQ" make it useful for tasks like improving writing, programming, and solving practical problems. We also expect it to hallucinate less," OpenAI said in a blog post.

"GPT-4.5 doesn't think before it responds, which makes its strengths particularly different from reasoning models like OpenAI o1. Compared to OpenAI o1 and OpenAI o3-mini, GPT-4.5 is a more general-purpose, innately smarter model," OpenAI said.

According to the company, GPT-4.5 also demonstrates stronger aesthetic intuition and creativity, excelling at tasks related to writing and design.

GPT-4.5 has access to the latest up-to-date information with search, supports file and image uploads, and can use Canvas to work on writing and code. However, GPT-4.5 does not currently support multimodal features like Voice Mode, video, and screen sharing in ChatGPT, the company added.

Availability

"Starting today (February 27), ChatGPT Pro users will be able to select GPT-4.5 in the model picker on web, mobile, and desktop. We will begin rolling out to Plus and Team users next week, then to Enterprise and Edu users the following week," the company announced.

OpenAI and The Guardian Partnership

OpenAI and Guardian Media Group announced a partnership on February 14, 2025, to bring The Guardian's journalism to ChatGPT's 300 million weekly users. This collaboration will provide users with direct access to news content, including extended summaries with attribution. Additionally, The Guardian will adopt ChatGPT Enterprise to develop new tools and features. The partnership aims to expand The Guardian's reach while ensuring responsible AI integration in journalism.

The Guardian will also be rolling out ChatGPT Enterprise across the business, with the aim of developing new products, features and tools for both its readers and business operations, OpenAI said.

Keith Underwood, Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Guardian Media Group said, "This new partnership with OpenAI reflects the intellectual property rights and value associated with our award-winning journalism, expanding our reach and impact to new audiences and innovative platform services."

"Our partnership with Guardian Media Group furthers our goal of supporting world-class journalism and enriches the ChatGPT experience by providing access to relevant, timely news content. It's part of our overall strategy to help publishers and audiences benefit from advanced AI technology," said Brad Lightcap, OpenAI COO.

This announcement comes a year after the Guardian published its approach to AI, OpenAI said.

Also Read: OpenAI Announcements in December 2024: From ChatGPT Pro to Sora

OpenAI partners with Schibsted Media Group

Schibsted Media Group announced on February 10, a new partnership with OpenAI to integrate content from a selection of its published titles, such as national newspapers VG, Aftenposten, Aftonbladet, and Svenska Dagbladet, into OpenAI's products, including ChatGPT. The articles will be used to deliver up-to-date news summaries, with clear attribution back to Schibsted Media's brands, allowing users to verify information.

Schibsted Media has already been incorporating AI both inside its business and to provide more engaging experiences for its readers, listeners, and viewers. These include Aftonbladet's AI chatbot, which the company says answered over 600,000 reader questions about the US presidential election and a tool which provides personalised summaries of the week's news to help readers stay up to date. The company has also used AI-driven text-to-speech technology to convert news articles into audio, and text-to-video solutions to turn articles into engaging multimedia content, OpenAI said in a blogpost.

Siv Juvik Tveitnes, CEO of Schibsted Media Group said "This partnership is part of Schibsted Media's broader efforts to integrate AI in ways that support and strengthen journalism. By combining our editorial expertise with OpenAI's technology and insight, we continue adapting to ensure that journalism evolves alongside technological advancements."

"As AI-powered platforms increasingly influence how people search for and interact with information, this partnership allows us to explore new commercial opportunities in the evolving digital ecosystem. By engaging early, we position ourselves to better understand and help shape how high-quality journalism can be distributed, monetized, and sustained in AI-driven environments," she added.

Varun Shetty, Head of Media Partnerships, at OpenAI said "Our partnership with Schibsted Media furthers our goal of supporting quality journalism around the world and enhancing the ChatGPT experience so people can access relevant and timely news content. It’s part of our overall strategy to empower publishers and their audiences to benefit from advanced AI technology."

Also Read: OpenAI’s Content Partnerships with Media So Far in 2024

OpenAI Introduces Data Residency in Europe

On February 5, OpenAI announced the introduction of data residency in Europe for ChatGPT Enterprise, ChatGPT Edu, and the API Platform, helping organizations meet local data sovereignty requirements. API customers can now process data in Europe with zero data retention, while new ChatGPT Enterprise and Edu customers can store customer content at rest in the region.

According to OpenAI, this builds on its existing enterprise-grade data privacy, security, and compliance features, ensuring encryption, GDPR compliance, and no training on customer data by default. The initiative enhances data control for European businesses and institutions using OpenAI's AI solutions.