pureLiFi Launches Light Antenna One, a LiFi Module for Devices

pureLiFi launched its latest Light antenna Module at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The company calls it the first of its kind wireless communications antenna, enabling LiFi to connect devices at a scale. pureLiFi, the company which designed the module, says the module will be compliant with the upcoming IEEE 802.11 bb Light Communication standard, which is in its final stages of ratification.

LiFi Technology

LiFi is a wireless communication technology that uses light instead of radio frequencies to transmit data. A light antenna is an optoelectrical antenna designed to integrate into connected devices, just like a typical RF antenna. By utilising the light spectrum, LiFi can offer faster and more reliable wireless communication with unparalleled security compared to conventional technologies like WiFi and 5G.

Light Antenna ONE

pureLifi says, Light Antenna ONE is optimised for performance, size, cost, and production requirements of the market, which will allow smartphone and connected device manufacturers to integrate LiFi at scale."

Compliance with the upcoming IEEE 802.11 bb standard means that LiFi can easily integrate with existing 802.11 WiFi networking equipment and 802.11 WiFi chipsets in billions of devices.

Traditional wireless technologies like WiFi and 5G experience increasing congestion and interference, which can degrade the user experience over time. Additionally, they are susceptible to various security risks. In contrast, LiFi provides not only inherent military-grade security but also facilitates fast, dependable, and congestion-free communication. This technology will free up WiFi and 5G, enabling them to perform better.

