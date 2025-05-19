Amazfit Bip 6 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Amazfit Bip 6 has launched in India for Rs 7,999. Users can purchase the smartwatch from several portals including Amazon, company's e-store, and select other stores.

Highlights

  Amazfit, a smartwatch maker, has launched the Amazfit Bip 6.
  This is the latest in the Bip series of watches.
  Amazfit has upgraded the Bip series quite a lot over the years.

amazfit bip 6 launched in india price




Amazfit, a smartwatch maker, has launched the Amazfit Bip 6. This is the latest in the Bip series of watches. Amazfit has upgraded the Bip series quite a lot over the years. The Bip 6 is now coming with a super large 1.97-inch rectangular display. This is quite big for a smartwatch. Further, this is an AMOLED display, meaning the display quality is top notch. The device has been available in the US market since March this year, and now has found its way to India. Let's take a look at the price and then the specifications.

Amazfit Bip 6 Price in India

The Amazfit Bip 6 has launched in India for Rs 7,999. Users can purchase the smartwatch from several portals including Amazon, company's e-store, and select other stores. It is available in different colour options including Black, Charcoal, Red and Stone.

Amazfit Bip 6 Specifications in India

The Amazfit Bip 6 comes with a 1.97-inch rectangular AMOLED display with support for 390x450 pixels resolution. It supports a maximum brightness of 2000nits. There's a tempered glass on top with anti-fingerprint coating. The device is compatiable with both iOS and Android smartphones.

It has a BioTracker PPG biometric sensor. This helps in monitoring heart rate, SpO2, stress, and more. Users can see all the data in the Zepp app. There's support for Bluetooth calling, downloading maps offline, 400 watch faces, and 140 preset workout modes. There's a 340mAh battery inside the smartwatch and it can offer up to 14 days of standard use.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

